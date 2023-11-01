LONGTIME PSYCHOLOGIST CHRONICLES HER LIFE AND PERSONAL DEMONS SO THAT OTHERS MAY PROSPER

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Lee Cohen, Esq STATES, November 1, 2023 /EINPresswire / --“After all my twists and turns, excruciating agonies, exquisite joys, accomplishments and failures, this fight for love is actually my raison d'etre. Many are on a similar expedition.”So says Jaqueline H. Becker, PH.D. , a private-practice psychologist, corporate consultant, social group worker and special-education teacher who chronicles her life and its lessons in a recently released memoir, DYING TO LIVE: LOVE STORIES .In dissecting her life from childhood to her adulthood, much like she does for others in her private practice, Becker not only conducts an internal self-cleansing but also provides readers with valuable nuggets of knowledge and insight for their own personal and spiritual growth.This entire book, she writes, is“a joyous love story. Love, as the real triumph of good, seems to have become lost as the underpinning of our individual and collective lives, and this loss is killing us.”Becker has structured her work in a collection of vignettes, what she calls“love stories,” tracing back to what she knew or thirsted to know about her missing father, to the people she called friends and family, and how their relationships prospered or crumbled. But in every instance, there is a takeaway – something most valuable to be gained.She writes of her inner reflections, of her struggles to interpret signs and substance, and is influenced by the Spirit that visits her, comforts her, and reassures her.In baring her own story, Becker provides many learning moments for her readers, including:.how to feel Spirit.hear Spirit through your dreams.hear Spirit through your writing.to listen to Spirit Messages from...anywhere.go slow enough to hear, see, feel, smell...be touched by Spirit.the magic of music.to allow yourself to create.to consolidate your energy.to see the power and majesty of suffering.to differentiate angel from demonIn DYING TO LIVE: LOVE STORIES, readers bear witness to how Becker turns her terrifying demons into valuable warrior minions. Strange as it seems, death, sexual and physical abuse, betrayal, failure, and definitely not fitting in are Becker's elixirs for real growth... and for sustaining love. Unrelenting fights for her resurrections reinforce her readers' commitment to do the same; live richly, deeply, and true to their Self. Spirit, somehow, seems to talk directly to readers through these stories.Praise is already pouring in.“The author shines a caring light into depths of the unconscious – and she becomes a safe and experienced companion for seekers of healing to venture there and encounter what they might otherwise be afraid to face on their own.” --Elke Geising MS, CEO, Founder, NALA -Partners for Entrepreneurship in South Africa and Germany, Intercultural dialogue consultant, Diversity Creates Opportunity Leader."It's much more than a coming-of-age tale. Dr. Becker pulls the curtain off relationships that she had (and continues to have) with her family, friends, lovers, and her patients – all without fear. I loved this book and can't wait to tell everyone who I know about it.” -- Bernard E. Clair, Esq.“I call your book courageous because I have never seen anyone, with such relentless honesty and sheer bravery, strip themselves so emotionally and psychologically bare as you have in this book, to demonstrate your thesis.” --Lee Cohen, Esq.DYING TO LIVE: LOVE STORIES is available in Amazon and popular retail outlets where books are sold.ABOUT THE AUTHORJaqueline H. Becker, Ph.D. (+MS in Education, MS in Psychology), is a Licensed, New York and Connecticut State Psychologist in private practice, corporate consultant, and was formally a special education teacher. As well, Dr. Becker has been an assistant director and clinician for a division of a private school that specialized in serving emotionally, socially, spiritually, and academically challenged students. As a guest on professional panels, TV, radio, and quoted in print, Dr. Becker is widely cited as an expert on bullying, children, parenting, and interpersonal relationships. Her keynote presentations and workshops are both powerful and fun. Visit .

