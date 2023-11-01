Spring Science Joins NVIDIA Inception

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Spring Science today announced it has joined NVIDIA Inception, a program that nurtures startups revolutionizing industries with technological advancements.

- Ben Kamens, CEO Spring DiscoverySAN CARLOS, CA, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Spring Science today announced it has joined NVIDIA Inception, a program that nurtures startups revolutionizing industries with technological advancements.Spring Science is focused on unleashing scientists' superpowers by providing them with the most powerful computational tools in the world, by making these tools easily accessible while delivering interpretable, biologically relevant results quickly and seamlessly. The Spring Engine is focused on image analysis, and harmonizing scientific data across multiple data streams and sites, and ensure efficient workflows and processes that can accelerate scientific breakthroughs for the world's largest challenges.Spring Science plans to use the resources available through NVIDIA Inception – including technology assistance and development, free cloud credits and preferred pricing on NVIDIA solutions – to develop better customer analytics and biological models, speed analysis times and decrease customer-analysis burden. The program will also offer Spring Science the opportunity to collaborate with industry-leading experts and other AI-driven organizations.“We are excited to be part of the NVIDIA Inception program,” said Ben Kamens, CEO of Spring Science.“This collaboration signifies a significant step forward in our mission to bring cutting-edge AI solutions to scientists worldwide. With NVIDIA's expertise and resources, we are confident that we can accelerate our research and development efforts to continue to create innovative AI applications that will benefit society at large. We're building technology that unites human scientific expertise with artificial intelligence , starting with the world's best high-content image analysis suite.”NVIDIA Inception helps startups during critical stages of product development, prototyping and deployment. Every NVIDIA Inception member gets a custom set of ongoing benefits, such as NVIDIA Deep Learning Institute credits, preferred pricing on NVIDIA hardware and software, and technology assistance, which provides startups with the fundamental tools to help them grow.

