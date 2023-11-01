Senators urge regulators to address unfair practices in airline loyalty programs

(MENAFN) In a joint effort, Senators Dick Durbin, a Democrat from Illinois, and Roger Marshall, a Republican from Kansas, have penned a letter calling on U.S. regulators to address what they deem as "unfair" practices in the frequent flyer programs offered by airlines. The senators directed their appeal to the Department of Transportation and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, seeking their intervention to "protect consumers against unfair and deceptive practices in airlines' frequent flyer and loyalty programs." These programs are designed to incentivize customer loyalty by allowing individuals to accumulate points that can be later redeemed for various rewards, including travel with the airline.



The senators' letter underscores the evolution of these programs, which originally aimed to reward frequent travelers but have now expanded to encompass co-branded credit cards. In many cases, these programs have shifted their focus toward tracking dollars spent using these co-branded credit cards, which the senators find problematic. They cited reports indicating that airlines are engaged in practices that are perceived as unfair, abusive, and deceptive with regard to their loyalty programs.



One major concern highlighted in the letter is the airlines' ability to make alterations to their loyalty programs without informing consumers. This lack of transparency can lead to unexpected changes in program terms that may not align with consumers' expectations. Another issue brought to the fore is the perceived disparity between the value of loyalty points when they are earned and when they are redeemed. This inconsistency can undermine the perceived value of these programs. Additionally, the senators pointed out that the charges associated with transferring points are often exorbitant, causing consumers to lose the value of their points during the transfer process.



Industry analysts anticipate resistance from the airlines, suggesting that they may push back against the senators' call for regulatory intervention. Henry Harteveldt, an industry analyst, expects the airlines to vigorously defend their position and potentially paint a dire picture of the consequences of regulatory changes. Harteveldt noted that airlines have a long history of adjusting the value and benefits of their loyalty program credits, which is not a recent development. Nevertheless, the senators' appeal highlights their determination to address these perceived issues in the interest of consumer protection and fairness in the airline loyalty programs.



MENAFN01112023000045015682ID1107352229