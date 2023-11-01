Allstate, Allianz invest USD265M strategically in Next Insurance

(MENAFN) Allstate and Allianz are placing a substantial wager on the digital evolution of the commercial insurance sector through a strategic investment of USD265 million in Next Insurance, an insurtech startup concentrating on the small business market.



This marks Next Insurance's most substantial equity round to date, surpassing a previous round of USD250 million. Furthermore, according to PitchBook, this deal represents the largest investment in the insurtech field for the current year.



“There’s a massive opportunity with 30 million-plus small business owners in the U.S.,” declared Guy Goldstein, chief executive and co-founder of Next Insurance. He also highlighted the emergence of a growing cohort of younger entrepreneurs who have been in business for fewer than 15 years and are seeking access to digital processes.



In contrast to the personal auto and home insurance sectors, which have largely transitioned policy sales and claims processing to digital platforms, the commercial insurance market remains fragmented and, in many instances, heavily reliant on manual procedures.



A July 2022 research from investment banking and brokerage firm William Blair states that by 2032, a "new guard" in property and casualty insurance could account for up to 50 percent of the entire insurance value, or USD350 billion that will be "up for grabs" over the course of the next ten years.

