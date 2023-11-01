Progressive democrats disapprove Biden's stance on Israel-Palestine conflict

(MENAFN) President Joe Biden is facing growing dissent from a faction within his own party over what they perceive as his pro-Israel bias and lack of acknowledgment for the Palestinian perspective in the wake of the recent Hamas attack on Israel. While Biden has unequivocally supported Israel, a long-standing ally, in its conflict with Hamas, members of the progressive wing of the Democratic Party, including Representatives Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar, have voiced their criticism of his approach.



During a joint press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Biden reiterated his unwavering support for Israel, pledging that the U.S. will stand by Israel "today, tomorrow and always." However, critics argue that this stance neglects the viewpoint of Palestinians. Tlaib, the first woman of Palestinian descent in Congress, stated that President Biden has shown no empathy for the millions of Palestinian civilians enduring devastating airstrikes and the looming threat of a ground invasion in Gaza, exacerbating an already dire humanitarian crisis.



Tlaib asserted that the Biden administration has a responsibility to safeguard the lives of all civilians, both Palestinian and American, in Gaza. The surprise attack by Hamas terrorists resulted in the tragic loss of over 1,400 lives, according to Israeli authorities, and since then, more than 8,000 people have been reported killed in Gaza, as documented by the Hamas-controlled Gaza Health Ministry. Tlaib emphasized the urgent need to recognize the inherent value of every human life, regardless of faith or ethnicity, and lamented the necessity of advocating for this basic principle in her own country.

