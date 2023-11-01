Train-bear crash leaves passengers stranded amid increasing bear incidents in Japan

(MENAFN) In northern Japan, a group of eight individuals endured a cold and uncomfortable night inside an unheated train after the vehicle collided with a bear, local authorities reported on Wednesday. This incident comes against the backdrop of a surge in bear-related confrontations throughout the country, as Japan grapples with an alarming increase in bear attacks on humans. Experts attribute this rise to a poor acorn harvest, which has compelled the bears to venture further afield in search of food ahead of their winter hibernation.



The incident transpired when a small train on the island of Hokkaido struck a bear measuring approximately 1.8 meters (almost six feet) in the city of Furano, at around 11:30 PM (1430 GMT) on Monday, as confirmed by Japan Railways. The collision rendered the train inoperable, and the passengers on board were advised not to disembark until hunters could arrive to ensure there were no other bears in the vicinity. However, given the restrictions on hunters opening fire at night, the stranded passengers had no choice but to endure the chilly night until dawn, according to JR Hokkaido.



With the arrival of daylight, the bear was discovered lifeless and subsequently removed by railway personnel under the supervision of the hunters, the railway company reported. One of the passengers recounted the moment of impact, stating, "I felt this sudden jolt," and added that the train's heating system appeared to be malfunctioning, leaving the interior uncomfortably cold.



Bear-related incidents in Japan have taken a more serious and deadly turn this fiscal year, with a preliminary tally from the environment ministry revealing that five people have lost their lives in bear attacks. In one particularly gruesome incident in May, a severely mutilated torso was found concealed under vegetation in a Hokkaido town, and it was discovered in close proximity to the victim's severed head, as reported by local media outlets. The heightened frequency and severity of such encounters with bears have raised concerns about human safety in regions where these animals roam.

