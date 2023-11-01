High mortgage rates push homebuyers to seek substitute financing

(MENAFN) With mortgage rates currently at their highest levels in over two decades, prospective homebuyers are exploring more unconventional mortgage options in their quest to purchase a home.



In the previous week, the average contract interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages, designed for conforming loan balances of USD726,200 or less, saw a slight decrease from 7.90 percent to 7.86 percent, along with a drop in points from 0.77 to 0.73 (including the origination fee) for loans requiring a 20 percent down payment, as reported by the Mortgage Bankers Association. However, it's important to note that this rate remains 80 basis points higher than the same week in the previous year.



In response to these high fixed rates, adjustable-rate mortgages (ARMs), known for their shorter fixed-rate terms and associated risks, are gaining popularity among homebuyers due to potential cost savings. The average contract interest rate for 5/1 ARMs reached 6.77 percent in the last week.



“As higher rates continue to impact affordability and purchasing power, ARM loans increased almost 10 percent last week and continued to gain share, growing to 10.7 percent of all applications,” said Joel Kan, an MBA financial expert.



The utilization of adjustable-rate mortgages (ARMs) in mortgage applications has reached its highest point in nearly a year.



Nevertheless, the broader trend shows a decline in mortgage demand. Refinancing applications dropped by 4 percent for the week when adjusted for seasonal factors and were down by 12 percent compared to the corresponding week from the previous year.

