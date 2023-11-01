CAPRIOTTI's SANDWICH SHOP ANSWERS FANS' CALL WITH LIMITED-TIME GRAVY AND MASHED POTATOES

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Highly demanded house-made gravy added alongside famous in-house roasted turkey

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Capriotti's Sandwich Shop

is one-upping its Thanksgiving-inspired The Bobbie® - voted the "Greatest Sandwich in America" - and introducing gravy and mashed potatoes for a limited time only. The Bobbie® is made with slow-roasted turkey topped with cranberry sauce, handmade stuffing and mayo, but fans have been begging for the only natural side – gravy – for years. Today is a day fans can truly be thankful for.

For years, Capriotti's fans have demanded gravy loud and clear, with hundreds of social requests for a hot, savory gravy to perfect The Bobbie®. Recent requests have included:



"The Bobbie is already my favorite and every time I eat it my first thought is 'This sandwich would be perfect with a side of gravy for dipping.'" – @xporter88

"GRAVY FOR THE BOBBIE IS ALL THAT IS MISSING" – @pmk5252 "Need to pour gravy on it" – @mattt3637

The sandwich shop is meeting these not-so-subtle demands with an optional side of gravy for a limited time. House-made gravy at Capriotti's is a step above, made alongside the whole turkeys the restaurants roast in house each day. Just like at home, Capriotti's gravy is a golden-brown color with amazing taste and smooth texture that's the perfect complement to The Bobbie® or any of Capriotti's other extraordinary sandwiches.

What happens when you make fans' gravy dreams come true? They also ask for mashed potatoes. Capriotti's is beating them to the punch by also introducing a side of mashed red potatoes to the feast. Both gravy and mashed potato menu options are available now through Jan. 15, 2024.

"This holiday season, we're thankful for our fans making the overwhelming call to add gravy to our extraordinary menu," said Ashley Morris, CEO of Capriotti's. "In true Capriotti's 'extra' fashion, we're one-upping them with delicious mashed potatoes and extending the feast into 2024."

Hungry fans nationwide will be alerted that their requests were heard loud and clear with online ads calling for gravy and mashed potatoes .

The optional sides are available for purchase in-store, online and through the CAPAddicts App. In celebration of National Sandwich Day Nov. 3, Capriotti's is offering a free small sandwich with purchase of any sandwich of equal value.

About Capriotti's Sandwich Shop

Founded in 1976, Capriotti's Sandwich Shop is an award-winning national franchised restaurant chain that remains true to its 40-year tradition of slow-roasting whole, all-natural turkeys in-house every day. Capriotti's cold, grilled, and vegetarian subs, cheesesteaks and salads are available at more than 175 locations across the United States. Capriotti's signature sub, The Bobbie®, was voted "The Greatest Sandwich in America" by thousands of readers across the country, as reported by AOL. Capriotti's fans can also download the CAPAddicts Rewards app for iOS and Android, where they can earn and redeem rewards. Capriotti's plans to grow to over 500 locations by 2025 and was ranked on Fast Casual's Top Movers & Shakers List each of the last three years (2020-22). For more information, visit capriottis . Like Capriotti's on Facebook , follow on Twitter or Instagram .

