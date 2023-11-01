PEET's BREWS UP HOLIDAY CHEER WITH FESTIVE 'GOOD COFFEE' SURVIVAL GUIDE, HOLIDAY MENU AND MORE

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) – Peet's Coffee Has Everything You Need This Holiday Season To Keep You Warm & Caffeinated –

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The holiday season is around the corner, which means parties and more parties, shopping trips, and trips back home for the holidays. In the midst of festive cheer, you can't help but secretly strategize on ways to avoid your crazy uncle or conquer other challenges big and small, like the lukewarm coffee that awaits you at your in-laws' or parents' house.

Don't fret! Peet's is here to make your holidays brighter with a "Peet's Coffee Survival Guide" to help make the most of any situation where coffee is involved (think of it as the selfish gift for yourself) whether you're at home or on the go, along with the return of its holiday menu and new spin on 12 Days of Peet's .

This holiday season, be the coffee hero and treat your favorite coffee person to a Peet's holiday gift set, available at a store near you or on our website . Because let's be honest, life is too short for bad coffee, and nobody wants to be on the naughty list for serving subpar brews. So, spread the cheer, not the fear of lackluster coffee, and watch your loved ones perk up with joy!

Java on the Go: Always have K-Cups and capsules with you as backup. When you're faced with a less-than-ideal cup of coffee at your holiday destinations, you'll be prepared to whip up a delicious brew with the quality Peet's is famous for.

The holiday hustle and bustle often requires a java jolt on the move. So, bring your trusty tumbler along. It's not just a cup; it's your holiday accessory, keeping your coffee hot and your spirits high.

Gift a Curated Coffee Bundle to your Holiday Host: To make sure their coffee isn't ho-ho-horrible, a perfectly curated set of Peet's most popular coffees is the way to go and let's be real, it's secretly a gift for your own taste buds, too!

Stocking Stuffers: While Peet's offers plenty of java joy, you can also find non-coffee related stocking stuffers at Peets ranging from milk chocolate covered cherries , beanies , e-gift cards and more!

At Home (Or Your Home Away From Home): Roasted with the finest beans of the year, Peet's Holiday Blend brims with holiday cheer and offers notes of Guatemalan chocolate, smooth Kenyan blackcurrant, and Ethiopian candied peel with a full Sumatra finish. Enjoy this year's blend in coffeebars , or purchasing online and at retailers nationwide. Holiday Blend is also available in Decaf and K-Cup pods. Know Your Nearest Peet's: Wherever you roam this holiday season, make sure you're never far from your favorite Peet's Coffee. Our "Find a Peet's Near You " map on the Peet's website will be your holiday lifesaver, helping you locate the closest Peet's to keep your coffee cravings in check.

"We think of the holidays as peak Peet's," says Jessica Buttimer, VP Brand, Peet's Coffee. "Every year, we go to great lengths to make sure coffee people are never without a great cup of coffee all season long, from roasting our best of year Holiday Blend to creating instant on-the-go classics like our new Iced Peppermint Mocha Black Tie."

Peet's has a lot more to offer this holiday season including its Holiday Menu and 12 Days of Peet's, where $1 from every purchase of Peet's Holiday Blend from December 13-24 will be donated to support No Kid Hungry , a Share Our Strength program.*



Peet's Holiday Menu: Debuting on Nov. 2, 2023 and available through January 2, 2024**, Peet's is debuting its new Iced Peppermint Mocha Black Tie ,

a tantalizing take on a holiday classic as it blends Peet's Cold Brew with aromatic peppermint and pairs it with decadent layers of house-made chocolate, and sweetened condensed milk, topped with a cascade of half and half. The 2023 holiday menu also includes the highly-anticipated return of other familiar and customizable favorites including:



A returning favorite, our Holiday Spice Latte recalls the comfort of homestyle baking. Each cup warms with our Espresso Forte®, freshly steamed milk, and our Holiday Spice syrup, topped with a dusting of baking spice. Available hot or iced.



Peppermint Mocha (hot/iced): A holiday classic, Peet's Peppermint Mocha infuses Espresso Forte with rich, house-made chocolate sauce, and fragrant, sweet peppermint, topped with a cloud of whipped cream.



Peppermint Mocha Black Tie (iced): A tantalizing take on a holiday classic, our Peppermint Mocha Black Tie infuses Cold Brew with aromatic peppermint and pairs it with decadent layers of house-made chocolate, and sweetened condensed milk, topped with a cascade of half and half.



Gingerbread: Sink your teeth into our pillowy-soft gingerbread, fragrant with comforting holiday spices and decorated with glazed icing.

Chicken & Waffles Sandwich: Savory chicken sausage, crispy bacon, and a sweet & spiced spread - sandwiched between two maple waffles and layered with toasted gouda to satisfy every craving.

12 Days of Peet's: As we countdown to the most wonderful time of the year, get ready for different ways to celebrate in-store and online starting on Dec. 13 - Dec. 24, 2023 with BOGO deals on select holiday beverages from noon to close , to discounts on merchandise and coffee beans (terms & conditions apply).



Donation: During 12 Days of Peet's, $1 from every purchase of Peet's Holiday Blend , both in-store and online at , will be donated* to No Kid Hungry

which is focused on ending childhood hunger

in America by ensuring that all children get the healthy food they need every

day to thrive.

Every $1 donation provides 10 meals. Free Drip Coffee:

To wrap up 12 Days of Peet's, consumers can also look forward to the return of a free drip coffee or tea on Christmas Eve . For more information on Peet's holiday line up and full offers, visit .

* Peet's will donate up to a maximum of $30,000 for qualifying purchases made from December 13-24, 2023

** While supplies last

