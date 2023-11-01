Pavmed To Hold A Business Update Conference Call And Webcast On November 15, 2023

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Conference Call and Webcast at 8:30 AM Eastern Time

NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

PAVmed Inc.

(Nasdaq: PAVM , PAVMZ ) ("PAVmed" or the "Company"), a diversified commercial-stage medical technology company, operating in the medical device, diagnostics, and digital health sectors, today announced that it will host a business update conference call and webcast on Wednesday, November 15, 2023, at 8:30 AM EST. During the call,

Lishan Aklog, M.D. , PAVmed's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will provide a business update including an overview of the Company's operations and growth strategy. In addition,

Dennis McGrath , PAVmed's President and Chief Financial Officer, will discuss the Company's third-quarter 2023 financial results.

The

webcast

will be available at the investor relations section of the Company's website at pavmed .

Alternatively, to access the conference call by telephone, U.S.-based callers should dial 1-833-816-1419 and international listeners should dial 1-412-317-0512. All listeners should provide the operator with the conference call name "PAVmed Business Update" to join.

Following the conclusion of the conference call, a replay will be available for 30 days on the investor relations section of the Company's website at pavmed .

About PAVmed

PAVmed Inc. is a diversified commercial-stage medical technology company operating in the medical device, diagnostics, and digital health sectors. Its majority-owned subsidiary,

Lucid Diagnostics Inc.

(Nasdaq: LUCD ), is a commercial-stage cancer prevention medical diagnostics company that markets the EsoGuard®

Esophageal DNA Test and EsoCheck®

Esophageal Cell Collection Device-the first and only commercially available tools designed with the goal of preventing cancer and cancer deaths through widespread, early detection of esophageal precancer in at-risk patients.

Its other majority-owned subsidiary, Veris Health Inc., is a digital health company focused on enhanced personalized cancer care through remote patient monitoring using implantable biologic sensors with wireless communication along with a custom suite of connected external devices. Veris is concurrently developing an implantable physiological monitor, designed to be implanted alongside a chemotherapy port, which will interface with the Veris Cancer Care Platform.

For more and for more information about PAVmed, please visit

pavmed .

For more information about Lucid Diagnostics, please visit

luciddx .

For more information about Veris Health, please visit

verishealth .



SOURCE PAVmed Inc.