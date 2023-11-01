Ethbet Poker: Pioneering Decentralized Poker And Crypto Gaming

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Las Vegas, NV, Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Introduction: EthBet Poker heralds a groundbreaking era in the world of online poker with its revolutionary Decentralized Poker platform. This innovative ecosystem combines an ERC20 token, $EthBet Coin, with cutting-edge online poker software, allowing users to stake their tokens within the platform, transforming their gaming experience.

Exploring $EthBet Coin:

$EthBet Coin, operating on the ERC-20 protocol, serves as the backbone of our platform. Acquired through Uniswap and designated Dex platforms, this versatile token finds utility within the EthBet Poker. While not mandatory, integrating $EthBet Coin enhances gameplay, enabling promotions, bets, and seamless transactions within the platform.

Benefits of $EthBet Integration:

Rakeback Opportunities: Players leveraging $EthBet for Community Contributions enjoy an impressive 33% rakeback, potentially turning losing players into break-even contenders or elevating break-even players to profitable status.

Holders Tier Levels: The platform introduces tier-based levels, encouraging token holdings, fostering an engaging and competitive environment.

To sustain our intricate ecosystem, a seed sale marks the initial phase, offering early investors a discounted token price. This approach ensures the essential funding required for seamless operations and ecosystem growth.

EthBet Poker Highlights:

Software Features: EthBet Poker prides itself on quick withdrawals and deposits, a user-friendly UI design, 24/7 Telegram support, and exciting weekly freerolls and tournaments exclusively for $EthBet holders.

Bonuses and Rewards : Players receive a 33% rakeback through $EthBet contributions. Additionally, reduced conversion fees and a lucrative affiliate program amplify player benefits.

Featured Games: EthBet Poker offers popular poker variants, including Texas Hold'em, Omaha, and 5 Card Omaha.

Responsible Gambling: EthBet Poker is committed to promoting responsible gambling, ensuring a safe and enjoyable gaming environment for all players.

Conclusion:

Join EthBet Poker, where innovation meets entertainment. Elevate your poker experience with $EthBet Coin, enjoy a myriad of bonuses, participate in thrilling tournaments, and become a part of our vibrant poker community. With EthBet Poker, your poker journey reaches new heights, combining cutting-edge technology with unparalleled excitement.

Website:

Platform:

Twitter(X):

Telegram:

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, or intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended that you practice due diligence (including consultation with a professional financial advisor) before investing in or trading securities and cryptocurrency.

