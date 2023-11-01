Ethbet Poker: Pioneering Decentralized Poker And Crypto Gaming

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Las Vegas, NV, Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Introduction: EthBet Poker heralds a groundbreaking era in the world of online poker with its revolutionary Decentralized Poker platform. This innovative ecosystem combines an ERC20 token, $EthBet Coin, with cutting-edge online poker software, allowing users to stake their tokens within the platform, transforming their gaming experience.
Exploring $EthBet Coin:
$EthBet Coin, operating on the ERC-20 protocol, serves as the backbone of our platform. Acquired through Uniswap and designated Dex platforms, this versatile token finds utility within the EthBet Poker. While not mandatory, integrating $EthBet Coin enhances gameplay, enabling promotions, bets, and seamless transactions within the platform.
Benefits of $EthBet Integration:
Rakeback Opportunities: Players leveraging $EthBet for Community Contributions enjoy an impressive 33% rakeback, potentially turning losing players into break-even contenders or elevating break-even players to profitable status.
Holders Tier Levels: The platform introduces tier-based levels, encouraging token holdings, fostering an engaging and competitive environment.
To sustain our intricate ecosystem, a seed sale marks the initial phase, offering early investors a discounted token price. This approach ensures the essential funding required for seamless operations and ecosystem growth.
EthBet Poker Highlights:
Software Features: EthBet Poker prides itself on quick withdrawals and deposits, a user-friendly UI design, 24/7 Telegram support, and exciting weekly freerolls and tournaments exclusively for $EthBet holders.
Bonuses and Rewards : Players receive a 33% rakeback through $EthBet contributions. Additionally, reduced conversion fees and a lucrative affiliate program amplify player benefits.
Featured Games: EthBet Poker offers popular poker variants, including Texas Hold'em, Omaha, and 5 Card Omaha.
Responsible Gambling: EthBet Poker is committed to promoting responsible gambling, ensuring a safe and enjoyable gaming environment for all players.
Conclusion:
Join EthBet Poker, where innovation meets entertainment. Elevate your poker experience with $EthBet Coin, enjoy a myriad of bonuses, participate in thrilling tournaments, and become a part of our vibrant poker community. With EthBet Poker, your poker journey reaches new heights, combining cutting-edge technology with unparalleled excitement.
Website:
Platform:
Twitter(X):
Telegram:
Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, or intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended that you practice due diligence (including consultation with a professional financial advisor) before investing in or trading securities and cryptocurrency.
Tags Blockchain Cryptocurrency Blockchain Wire Related Links
MENAFN01112023004107003653ID1107352171
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.