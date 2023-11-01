Muscular Dystrophy Association Launches Holiday Retail Campaign In Thousands Of Retail Locations Nationwide

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New York, Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) today launched its largest Holiday Retail Campaign to fundraise in thousands of retail locations nationwide from November through January 2024. For over a decade, retailers including GPM Investments, Circle K, Graham C-Stores, Graham Enterprises, Florida Turnpike Services and Sam's Mart form a nationwide network to raise funds to accelerate research, advance care, and advocate to empower families living with muscular dystrophy, ALS, and related neuromuscular diseases. Retailers invite customers to participate in the MDA Holiday campaign by donating at checkout or rounding up their purchase. Donations made by customers will be displayed on special MDA Holiday pinups in each location, showing support for MDA families. Donations to this year's holiday campaign may also be made directly online here .

In this year's campaign, partners hope to raise $750,000 for MDA:



GPM Investments, LLC's more than 1,500 compare-operated retail locations in 27 states invite customers to round up purchases or donate $1, $5, or more to receive a Buy 1, Get 1 Free coupon for each of Hi-Chew and a 20oz bottle of 7UP & Canada Dry Family Beverages. Pinups will be available from November 15 through December 17 (participating GPM stores include 1-Stop, Admiral, Apple Market, BreadBox, Bread & Butter Shop, Cash's, Cig City, Corner Market, Dixie Mart, E-Z Mart, ExpressStop, fas mart, Fast Fuel, Fast Market, Flash Market, Grand Prix, Handy Mart, Jetz, Jiffi Stop, Jiffy Stop, Lemmen, Li'l Cricket, Market Express, McCoy Oil, Next Door Store, Pit Stop, Pride, Roadrunner Markets, Rose Market, Rstore, Scotchman, shore stop, Smoke Stack, Speedy's, Town Star, Uncle's, Village Pantry, & Young's)

Across North Florida and Central/South Georgia, Circle K's 400+ locations will be participating throughout November

Across Illinois, Graham C-Stores' 24 locations from November 27 through December 31 and Graham Enterprise's 37 locations will be participating from November 23 through January 2 Florida Turnpike Services does a scan sheet program at their 8 store locations from November 19 through January 7

"When communities come together to support the Muscular Dystrophy Association during the holiday season, it means we are able to offer more meaningful moments in life to our MDA families. Dollars raised from our retail partners and their customers translate into breakthroughs in treatments, access to clinical care and advocacy to educate and support people diagnosed with neuromuscular diseases, said Morgan Roth, Chief Marketing Officer, MDA .“The generous partners supporting our annual MDA Holiday Retail Campaign are part of our family at the Muscular Dystrophy Association. We are proud to team up with these generous companies during the holidays, and we are grateful to their employees and customers who share our belief in the promise of the MDA mission.”

"I'm grateful to our partners at GPM Investments and all participating retailers, employees and customers who are raising funds this holiday season," said Amy Shinneman, MDA National Ambassador .“When communities come together across the country, it means so much to families like mine who see that they are not alone living with neuromuscular disease. These funds lead to so much progress in treatments, care, and access – and this support gives us all a lot of hope.”

About Muscular Dystrophy Association

Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) is the #1 voluntary health organization in the United States for people living with muscular dystrophy, ALS, and related neuromuscular diseases. For over 70 years, MDA has led the way in accelerating research, advancing care, and advocating for the support of our families. MDA's mission is to empower the people we serve to live longer, more independent lives. To learn more visit mda and follow MDA on Instagram , Facebook , X , Threads , TikTok , LinkedIn , and YouTube .

