Fabletics Unveils New LUXE 360 Capsule Collection Designed By Co-Founder Ginger Ressler

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LUXE 360 features head-turning, style-forward, and timeless looks that are meant to transition from day to night

The capsule collection is the first of quarterly LUXE 360 releases for Fabletics

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fabletics , the world's most fashionable, high-performance active wear brand, is unveiling an exclusive, limited-edition athleticwear capsule collection called LUXE 360, designed by Fabletics co-founder Ginger Ressler. The elevated line is now available for purchase on Fabletics and in Fabletics stores beginning today, and, in the future, LUXE 360 will be released quarterly with new enhanced styles.

The LUXE 360 collection includes twelve runway-inspired staples designed to make you feel glamorous from morning to night, while still being made with movement in mind. The high-fashion, high-performance capsule includes two jumpsuits, three performance sets for style and compression choice, and timeless outerwear pieces with a high-fashion twist – a hoodie, cardigan, and puffer vest. The collection offers a never-before-seen performance velour fabric and transitional jumpsuits, all exclusive to LUXE 360. The line includes Fabletics' signature Seamless, lighter-than-air sets that lift you up and move with you, Shine, soft with an ultra-chic sheen finish, and Sculptknit sets, that sculpt in all the right places.

“Designing this capsule collection was very personal to me,” said Ginger Ressler, co-founder of Fabletics.“Each one of these beautiful pieces lives up to the luxe name. We've created the most transitional, fashion-forward collection in a variety of new colorways, fabrics, and timeless styles that we know will satisfy what our Members are looking to wear – day and night.”

The twelve-piece capsule collection includes:



PureLuxe Built-in Bra Jumpsuit , VIP MSRP $79.95, Non-Member MSRP $99.95

Available in: Black, Bronzed Brown, Cacao

Velour Tank Built-in Bra Jumpsuit , VIP MSRP $84.95, Non-Member MSRP $109.95

Available in: Cacao

Velour Seamed Long Sleeve Top , VIP MSRP $54.95, Non-Member MSRP $69.95

Available in: Natural Blush, Cacao

Cozy Fleece Oversized Graphic Hoodie , VIP MSRP $69.95, Non-Member MSRP $89.95

Available in: Natural Blush/Graphic, Cacao/Graphic

Cozy Fleece Cardigan , VIP MSRP $79.95, Non-Member MSRP $99.95

Available in: Cacao, Bronzed Brown

Oversized Puffer Vest , VIP MSRP $84.95, Non-Member MSRP $109.95

Available in: Natural Blush/Bronzed Brown, Cacao/Aqua Beach

Sculptknit Keyhole Built-In Bra Tank , VIP MSRP $44.95, Non-Member MSRP $59.95

Available in: Aqua Beach, Cacao

Sculptknit High-Waisted Legging , VIP MSRP $59.95, Non-Member MSRP $74.95

Available in: Aqua Beach, Cacao

Asymmetric Racerback Low Impact Bra , VIP MSRP $54.95, Non-Member MSRP $69.95

Available in: Natural Blush, Cacao

Oasis High-Waisted Legging , VIP MSRP $64.95, Non-Member MSRP $84.95

Available in: Cacao, Natural Blush

Seamless T-Back Low Impact Sports , VIP MSRP $39.95, Non-Member MSRP $49.95

Available in: Wavy Strip, Rust

Seamless Ultra High-Waisted Legging , VIP MSRP $49.95, Non-Member MSRP $64.95 Available in: Rust, Wavy Stripe

The Sculptknit Built-In Bra Tank is made from Fabletics' most advanced fabric to date with targeted compression and ventilation. While the Asymmetric Racerback Low Impact Bra provides the correct amount of support and lift to move with your body. The Seamless Ultra High-Waisted Legging is now available in new hues and is still designed to flow with your natural movement.

The entire capsule is size-inclusive, with available sizes ranging from XXS to 4X, and prices will range from $39.95 to $109.95 USD. LUXE 360 will be available in Fabletics physical stores across the globe and for purchase at starting Wednesday, November 1, 2023.

To learn more, or to stay in the loop on future news, follow @Fabletics and @GingerRessler on Instagram.

About Fabletics

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in El Segundo, CA, Fabletics is the largest digitally native activewear brand in the world*. By fusing style-centric designs with high-performance technology, Fabletics is creating the world's most fashionable, high-performance active lifestyle products at an accessible price. Driven by its innovative VIP membership program serving over 2 million loyal members and powered by analysis from its Fashion OS tech platform enabling deep customer understanding, Fabletics has evolved activewear beyond the gym into every walk of life, guided by its foundational belief that everyone and every body deserves to look and feel their best. See and shop Fabletics' collections in the US, Canada, Europe and in person at the brand's state-of-the-art retail stores in over 90 locations.

*Source: Euromonitor International Limited; Based on total global retail sales in the calendar year 2020 from custom research conducted in October 2021.

Media Contacts:

Meghan Chisholm,

