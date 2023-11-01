Connectwise Teases Enhanced Business Improvement Tools And Education Programs Ahead Of IT Nation Connect 2023

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ConnectWise , the leading software company dedicated to the success of technology solutions providers (TSPs), today announced its plans to reinvest in partners through business improvement tools and education ahead of IT Nation Connect . As part of that event-the premiere thought-leadership conference for TSPs-ConnectWise will share its vision for the full-scale transformation of the IT channel ecosystem.



Service Leadership Inc.®, a ConnectWise solution, has introduced the Service Leadership Insights (S-L Insights) tool exclusively for ConnectWise partners. This powerful tool combines ConnectWise Modes TheoryTM, business performance, value creation, and Operational MaturityTM to facilitate effective business planning and drive better business outcomes. ConnectWise partners can benefit from complimentary S-L Insights sessions conducted by a dedicated ConnectWise Partner Success Manager (PSM), receiving a CEO readout that provides actionable suggestions for immediate implementation. Don't miss the opportunity to attend S-L Insights sessions at IT Nation Connect, where ConnectWise PSMs will be available to provide valuable insights and guidance and offer S-L Insights sessions at IT Nation Connect.

In addition to these exciting developments, Service Leadership Inc. has recently undergone a complete rebuild of its renowned Service Leadership IndexTM platform. As the largest, most detailed, and most accurate TSP benchmark in the IT industry worldwide, the new platform offers benchmark subscribers immediate access to essential metrics and reports. This enables them to quickly assess their company's financial performance and compare it to industry leaders. Attendees at IT Nation Connect can experience a live demonstration of this cutting-edge platform at the Service Leadership booth, as well as participate in an educational training session to explore its new capabilities.

Additionally, ConnectWise is continuing to invest in its education program, ConnectWise University . The company has transformed its education and enablement platform offering more effective and engaging training, improved reporting, and training management capabilities, from client onboarding to cybersecurity. ConnectWise's rejuvenated Learning Management System (LMS) grants partners the ability to track their team's training progress with greater efficiency and to identify areas for improvement. ConnectWise University will offer a demo of the new experience at IT Nation Connect, and it will be available to all partners in December.

"ConnectWise is focused on reinvesting in our partners and building game-changing solutions for the IT channel ecosystem," stated Jason Magee, Chief Executive Officer at ConnectWise. "Our aim is to simplify, streamline, and enhance the content delivery process, equipping partners with the necessary tools to foster continuous business growth. We eagerly anticipate sharing our vision and innovative solutions at IT Nation Connect, fostering a strong sense of community and collaboration."

"To thrive in this fiercely competitive landscape, TSPs must possess comprehensive knowledge about the industry and understand how their financial and operational performance compares," emphasized Peter Kujawa, Vice President and General Manager at Service Leadership, a ConnectWise solution. "As the IT channel ecosystem evolves, we are revamping our resources to provide partners with the data and information they need to stay ahead. At IT Nation Connect, we will delve deeper into our investments in our partners' businesses, further strengthening our community and empowering their success."

IT Nation Connect will take place from November 8 - 10, 2023, in Orlando, Florida and virtual. Register here.

About ConnectWise

ConnectWise is the world's leading software company dedicated to the success of IT solution providers (TSPs) through unmatched software, services, community, and marketplace of integrations. ConnectWise offers an innovative, integrated, and security-centric platform-AsioTM-which provides unmatched flexibility that fuels profitable, long-term growth for partners. ConnectWise enables TSPs to drive business efficiency with automation, IT documentation, and data management capabilities and increase revenue with remote monitoring, cybersecurity, and backup and disaster recovery technologies. For more information, visit connectwise.

About Service Leadership, Inc.

Service Leadership Inc.®, a ConnectWise solution, is dedicated to providing total profit solutions for IT solution providers. The company publishes the leading vendor-neutral, IT solution provider financial and operational benchmark: Service Leadership Index®. This includes private diagnostic benchmarks for individual IT solution providers. The company also publishes SLIQTM, the exclusive web application for partner owners and executives to drive financial improvements by confidentially assessing and driving their Operational Maturity LevelTM. For more information, visit Service Leadership .

Contact:

Sam Aurilia, Touchdown PR

512-599-4015




