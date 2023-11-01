CGS Expands New 'CGS Immersive' Business To Revolutionize How We Work

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CGS ®, a global provider of software applications, enterprise learning, customer experience and call center outsourcing services, today announced the expansion of CGS Immersive , a subsidiary of Computer Generated Solutions, Inc. (CGS). This groundbreaking business is set to redefine the future of work by leveraging the best of emerging, innovative technologies to solve real-world problems with measurable results.



“We're not merely demonstrating the art-of-the-possible, we're already applying immersive, emerging technologies today to solve real customer problems and drive return on investment,” said Phil Friedman, CGS president and CEO.“Our Immersive team brings together all the emerging technologies and innovations from across the firm and around the globe to drive growth and showcase our transformative technologies, innovative ecosystem and the collective ingenuity of our people.”

For the past decade, the CGS technology and innovations teams have been at the forefront of technology advancements, harnessing the power of emerging technologies to enhance internal functions, streamline processes, and optimize business operations. With the expansion of CGS Immersive , the company is extending its expertise to serve customer audiences in two key areas:

Training & Performance (XR & AI Directed Learning and Development)

CGS Immersive's Training & Performance offering provides enterprise-ready learning, training, and onboarding solutions designed to support the evolving demands of the modern workplace. Leveraging cutting-edge technologies such as Generative AI, XR (Extended Reality), RPA (Robotic Process Automation), and IoT (Internet of Things), CGS Immersive empowers L&D (Learning and Development) teams with as-a-service implementations of emerging tech, along with dedicated support, consultation, and content creation services - both custom and on demand via its SaaS platforms. The result is a transformative approach to learning and development that enhances employee performance while reducing onboarding and downtime, fosters revenue growth, and ensures the retention of top talent.

Enterprise Operations (Comprehensive Enterprise-Ready Consultation & Implementation)

CGS Immersive's Enterprise Operations offering is a comprehensive suite of services and solutions designed to optimize the efficiency of teams, no matter where they are located. The centerpiece of this offering blends CX services strategy with communications and seamlessly integrates AI operations and emerging technologies into BPO services and field service support and management. This integration leads to enhanced efficiency, delivery, on-the-job training with reduced downtime, and the ability to scale operations, thereby strengthening speed, accuracy, and collaboration with global teams, customers, and partners.

According to Doug Stephen, President of CGS Immersive, "CGS Immersive isn't just revolutionizing how we work; it's reshaping how swiftly and seamlessly we transition to proficient professionals, scale businesses, and innovate. With CGS Immersive, the road to mastery is not just shorter – it's clearer, more engaging, and deeply rooted in the future of work, technology, and tangible return on investment."

CGS Immersive's commitment to innovation, expertise in emerging technologies, and dedication to solving real-world challenges position it as a pioneering force in reshaping the way businesses operate, learn, and thrive in the digital age.

About CGS Immersive & TeamworkAR

TeamworkAR, the flagship offering from CGS's Immersive business, is a platform that brings real-time digital transformation to onboarding, on-the-job training, learning and support for any company, anywhere. From knowledge capture and transfer to collaborating with and assisting workers across skill levels, our goal is to make everyone a genius . By moving your workforce from a training room to real-world work in days rather than weeks, TeamworkAR increases productivity and success. Enhancing your own custom content through augmented reality, you can change how work gets done-for better. For more information on TeamworkAR, please visit or watch our TeamworkAR explainer video . Contact us today for more information about CGS Immersive and its offerings.

About CGS

For nearly 40 years, CGS has enabled global enterprises, regional companies, and government agencies to drive breakthrough performance through business applications, enterprise learning and outsourcing services. CGS is wholly focused on creating comprehensive solutions that meet clients' complex, multi-dimensional needs and support clients' most fundamental business activities. Headquartered in New York City, CGS has offices across North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. For more information, please visit and follow us on Twitter at @CGSinc and @BlueCherryCGS and LinkedIn .

