Holiday Season Commences At Fogo De Chão With New, Limited Time Indulgent Offerings

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DALLAS, Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fogo de Chão – the internationally-renowned restaurant from Brazil that allows guests to make discoveries at every turn, is celebrating the holiday season by introducing new indulgent offerings to the Full Churrasco Experience and seasonal Market Table. Starting today, the new menu additions are available for a limited time at all U.S. locations, including Puerto Rico. New indulgent menu offerings include:



Torresmo (Pork Belly) : Included with the Full Churrasco Experience, new Torresmo (Pork Belly) is simply seasoned with rock salt and slowly fire-roasted until decadent and tender, then served with malagueta honey.

Wagyu Porterhouse : Known for intense marbling, the 30oz Wagyu Porterhouse is aged for 21 days and carved tableside on a Himalayan salt block to enhance the rich flavor. Available a la carte to order for the table to enhance the Full Churrasco Experience.

Butternut & Sweet Potato Soup: Roasted butternut squash blended with sweet potatoes, winter spices and coconut milk. Vegan and vegetarian. Holiday Seasonal Hummus: Fresh hummus topped with roasted butternut squash, pumpkin seeds, pomegranate, and feta.

Those seeking to elevate their holiday dining experience can also select one of Fogo's premium enhancements including a 20-ounce Wagyu New York Strip, 36-ounce Dry-aged Tomahawk Ancho Long Bone Ribeye, Chilled Lobster and Shrimp, and Fogo's Seafood Tower featuring lobster tails and claws, jumbo shrimp, snow crab legs and green-lipped mussels. Guests can also complete their culinary experience with indulgent dessert offerings including a Chocolate Brigadeiro Cake, Crème Brûlée, Tres Leches Cake and more.

“Fogo de Chão is honored to host our new and existing guests this holiday season with new innovations for a curated culinary experience of indulgence and discovery,” said Barry McGowan, Chief Executive Officer at Fogo.“The most important role we have at Fogo is to care for the communities we serve by hosting our guests and allowing them to experience joy with loved ones in a warm and dynamic environment. This is exactly what guests know and love Fogo for, especially during the holidays.”

Starting today, guests who dine in-restaurant can purchase Fogo's popular Founders Trilogy Wine Box which includes three bottles of South American red wine created in honor of Fogo's founding leaders who paved the way for Fogo's international and domestic growth with a vision to bring the soul of Southern Brazilian hospitality to the heart of every city. The Founders Trilogy Wine Box makes for the perfect holiday gift for anyone on your list this season and includes a dining card with $25 off two Full Churrasco Experiences – all for $99.

On Thanksgiving Day, guests can discover both new and traditional holiday options included with the Full Churrasco Experience including roasted turkey and au jus, sweet potato casserole, Brazilian apple and sausage dressing, cranberry relish and more. Guests can also order to-go and delivery Thanksgiving packages that serves six or more people and include the same holiday items offered in-restaurant, alongside pão de queijo, sautéed asparagus, and decadent cocoa fudge brownies for dessert.

2023 holiday hours at Fogo de Chão are as follows:



Thanksgiving Day: 11:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Christmas Eve: 11:00 a.m. – 9:30 p.m.

Christmas Day: 11:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.

New Year's Eve: 11:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. (Those who celebrate New Year's Eve at Fogo with a reservation after 10pm will receive a complimentary dessert and champagne toast to ring in the New Year) New Year's Day: 11:00 a.m. – 10:30 p.m.



For more information about Fogo de Chão, its holiday offerings, or to make dining reservations, visit Fogo .

