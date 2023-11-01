Gene Therapy Market Is Expected To Reach $23.9 Billion | Marketsandmarkets.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Chicago, Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gene Therapy market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $9.0 billion in 2023 and is poised to reach $23.9 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 21.4% from 2023 to 2028 according to a latest report published by MarketsandMarketsTM. Growth in the gene therapy market is mainly driven by factors such as increasing activities in genomic research, and an increasing number of regulatory approvals for gene therapies. However, high costs associated with these therapeutics is expected to restrain the market growth to certain extent. Download an Illustrative overview: Gene Therapy Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $9.0 billion Estimated Value by 2028 $23.9 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 21.4% Market Size Available for 2023–2028 Forecast Period 2023–2028 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered type, vector, therapeutic area, delivery method, route of administration Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunity Growing demand for cell and gene therapies Key Market Driver Increasing regulatory approvals for gene therapy products

Based on type, the gene therapy market is segmented into gene silencing, cell replacement, gene augmentation, and other therapies. The gene silencing therapy segment accounted for the largest share of the gene therapy market in 2022. Factors supporting the growth of this segment include- presence of several approved and commercialized gene therapies employing gene-silencing mechanism of action and the desired outcomes yielded by gene-silencing mechanisms against major indications, especially in neurology are expected to drive the growth of this segment in the market.

Based on vectors, the gene therapy market is segmented into viral and non-viral vectors. The viral vectors segment is expected to register fastest growth in the gene therapy market during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the advantages of viral vectors compared to non-viral vectors and a a large focus of clinical pipeline products on viral vector-based gene therapies. The viral vectors segment is also the fastest-growing segment in the market.

Based on therapeutic areas, the gene therapy market is segmented into neurology, oncology, hepatology, and other therapeutic areas. The neurology segment accounted for the largest share of the gene therapy market in 2022. The increasing prevalence of different types of cancer and rising demand for targeted therapies (including gene therapy) against oncology indications are the major factors driving the growth of this segment.

Based on the delivery method, the gene therapy market is segmented into in vivo and ex vivo. The in vivo segment accounted for the largest share of the gene therapy market in 2022. The in vivo delivery segment is also the fastest-growing segment in this market. This can be attributed to the large number of marketed gene therapies that employ in vivo methods of delivery and the focus of research and development products on in vivo delivery method.

Based on routes of administration, the gene therapy market is segmented into intravenous and other routes of administration. The intravenous segment accounted for the largest share of the gene therapy market in 2022 and is the fastest growing segment as well. This can be attributed to factors such as the presence of significant pipeline products to be delivered intravenously, high effectiveness of intravenous administration, and the presence of a large number of currently marketed gene therapies administered intravenously.

Based on region, Europe is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. In the region, Germany is the largest market. The Europe market is characterized by the growing advancements in gene therapy development, and increasing prevalence of chronic diseases that require targeted therapies among other factors.

Gene Therapy market major players covered in the report, such as:



Novartis AG (Switzerland)

Biogen Inc. (US)

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (US)

Bristol-Myers Squibb (US)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (US)

and Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (US)

Amgen, Inc. (US)

Orchard Therapeutics Plc (UK)

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (Ireland)

uniQure N.V. (Netherlands)

Johnson & Johnson (US)

Bluebird Bio, Inc. (US)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (US)

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (US)

Shanghai Sunway Biotech Co. Ltd. (China)

SIBIONO GeneTech Co. Ltd. (China)

Ferring B.V. (Switzerland)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (US)

Pfizer, Inc. (US)

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (US)

REGENXBIO (US)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (US)

MeiraGTx Holdings Plc (US)

AnGes, Inc. (Japan) and Among Others

All the market segments have been divided for Gene Therapy market in the report. This report categorizes the Gene Therapy Market into the following segments:

Gene Therapy Market, by Type



Gene silencing

Cell replacement

Gene augmentation Other therapies

Gene Therapy Market, by Vector



Viral vectors Non-Viral vectors

Gene Therapy Market by Therapeutic area



Neurology

Oncology

Hepatology Other therapeutic areas

Gene Therapy Market, by Delivery method



In Vivo Ex Vivo

Gene Therapy Market, by Route of administration



Intravenous Other routes of administration

Gene Therapy Market, by region



North America



US

Canada

Europe



Germany



UK



France



Italy



Spain

Rest of Europe (RoE)

Asia Pacific (APAC)



China



Japan



India

Rest of Asia Pacific (RoAPAC)

Latin America



Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East Africa

The key stakeholders in the Gene Therapy market include:



Biopharmaceutical companies

Biotechnology companies

Research institutions & academic centers

Regulatory agencies

Health insurers and payers Private & government-funding organizations

Recent Developments:



In May 2022, Novartis AG (Switzerland) received US FDA approval for KYMRIAH (Tisagenlecleucel) for a third indication, including relapsed or refractory (r/r) follicular lymphoma (FL) after two or more lines of systemic therapy. In May 2022, Biogen Inc. (US) partnered with Scribe Therapeutics (US) to develop a new neurological disease target in gene therapy using the company's CRISPR technology. The deal size for this partnership was ~USD 15 million.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) of Gene Therapy Market:

Question 1. Who are the key players in the overall gene therapy market?

Answer: Key players in the gene therapy market include Novartis AG (Switzerland), Biogen Inc. (US), Gilead Sciences, Inc. (US), Bristol-Myers Squibb (US), Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (US), and Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (US) among others among others.

Question 2: Which type segment dominates in the gene therapy market?

Answer: The type segment is segmented as gene silencing, cell replacement, gene augmentation, and other therapies. In 2022, the gene silencing segment accounted for the largest share of the gene therapy market owing to a major factor including presence of large number of gene therapy products using gene silencing mechanism. Additionally, gene silencing has been observed to an effective mechanism, especially against neurological conditions including neuromuscular diseases among others.

Question 3: Which therapeutic area segment of the gene therapy market is expected to witness lucrative growth?

Answer: Based on therapeutic area, the gene therapy market is segmented into neurology, oncology, hepatology, and other therapeutic areas. Neurology accounted for the largest share of the market owing to factors such as increasing number of gene therapy products against this therapy area along with the growing focus of research and development on neurological indications, especially neuromuscular disorders among others.

Question 4: What is the market size for gene therapy market?

Answer: The global gene therapy market is projected to reach USD 23.9 billion by 2028 from USD 9.0 million in 2023, at a CAGR of 21.4% during the forecast period.

Question 5: What are the drivers and opportunites for global gene therapy market?

Answer: The major factors driving the growth of the global gene therapy market are the continuously growing advancements in genomic research, increasing gene therapy product approvals among others. Moreover, growing focus of clinical research on cell and gene therapy is expected to offer opportunities in this market.

Report Objectives:



To define, describe, and forecast the global gene therapy market by type, vector, therapeutic area, delivery method, route of administration, and region

To strategically analyze micromarkets1 with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the overall gene therapy market

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders and provide details of the competitive landscape for market leaders

To provide detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the market growth, such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges

To forecast the size of the market segments with respect to six main regions: North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa

To strategically analyze the market structure and profile the key players of the global gene therapy market and comprehensively analyze their core competencies2 To track and analyze competitive developments such as expansions, acquisitions, partnerships, collaborations, agreements, and product launches in the gene therapy market

