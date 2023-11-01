Solo.Io Unveils Gloo Mesh Core To Accelerate The Adoption Of Service Mesh In The Enterprise

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solo , a leader in cloud-native application networking, today announced the release of Gloo Mesh Core , a groundbreaking new product aimed at accelerating service mesh adoption in the enterprise. Drawing from Solo's expertise in building large-scale service mesh deployments for the Fortune 500, Gloo Mesh Core provides SLA-backed support for both Istio and Cilium, coupled with intuitive lifecycle management capabilities, and advanced observability features for faster troubleshooting.



“Adopting a service mesh can be daunting for enterprises, particularly when navigating complex open-source technologies like Istio and Cilium,” said Idit Levine, CEO and founder of Solo.“Gloo Mesh Core simplifies this process, empowering platform teams to effortlessly handle the installation, security, monitoring, and management of their production deployments. Additionally, Gloo Mesh Core customers have access to our world-class support team, ensuring their sustained success.”

Gloo Mesh Core offers key benefits for customers, focusing on lifecycle management, security, observability and ecosystem innovation:

Simplified Operations & Security



Easy installation, upgrades, and patches

Layer Gloo Mesh Core on top of existing Istio deployments

Customizable storage backends for data control

FIPS-ready build of Istio for a secure production environment Enterprise-grade Istio support led by Louis Ryan, the Istio open source project creator



Enhanced Observability



Streamlined diagnostics and a single dashboard for comprehensive control

Root cause analysis and proactive issue resolution, including health alerts and warnings

Telemetry-based health tracking using industry-standard OpenTelemetry Seamless integration with existing monitoring tools

Platform Innovation

The first platform that enables Ambient Mesh support for any production CNI including AWS, OpenShift, and Cilium



Solo customers are encouraged to start with Gloo Mesh Core for simplified service mesh adoption. For more control over larger workloads running across multiple clouds, customers can upgrade to Gloo Mesh Enterprise. To learn more about Gloo Mesh Core visit or contact .

The release of Gloo Mesh Core comes on the heels of Solo being named a Visionary in the Gartner® Magic QuadrantTM for API Management .

Supporting Customer Quotes

“After a rigorous selection process, we selected Solo due to its innovative and performant Gloo platform, demonstration of the 'developer's mindset' and its very customer-oriented engagement. As we build out the platform, we are also benefiting from Solo's highly responsive support teams.”

- Sody Kahlon, CTO - Domino's Pizza

“We're thrilled to partner with Solo in Europe to introduce Gloo Mesh Core, which will enhance security, observability, and resiliency in our customers' existing Istio environments without API changes.”

- Mohamed Yassini, CEO - Amaziq

“Our partnership with Solo is a perfect example of providing value and innovation to our customers. Gloo Mesh Core integrates into our customers' existing Istio deployments and delivers end-to-end observability and lifecycle management. Arctiq delivers on our customers' innovation goals partnered with Solo.”

- Kam Sabouri, CEO - Arctiq

Resources



Solo Website

Solo on X Solo on LinkedIn



About Solo

Solo is a trusted partner to hundreds of companies around the world. Our industry-leading service mesh and API management platform, Gloo Platform, enables companies to secure, scale, simplify, and save costs on their application networking. Solo creates solutions that allow companies to deliver modern applications faster, and across any cloud infrastructure. Our engineering teams are shaping the future of cloud native computing. To learn more, see a demo of Gloo Platform in action, or for a free trial, visit us at .

Media Contact

Erica Anderson

Offleash PR for Solo







Tags Gloo Solo Gloo Mesh