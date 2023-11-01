Clover Health Promotes Karen Soares To General Counsel

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FRANKLIN, Tenn., Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clover Health (NASDAQ: CLOV) (“Clover,”“Clover Health” or the“Company”), a physician enablement company committed to bringing access to great healthcare to everyone on Medicare, today announced the appointment of Karen Soares as General Counsel, effective October 31, 2023. Karen will serve on Clover's management team and will report to Andrew Toy, Chief Executive Officer of Clover.



“Karen has been a tremendous asset to Clover over the years, providing strategic legal counsel and partnership as our business has continued to evolve. I'm delighted to have her serve as our General Counsel, as Clover will benefit from her healthcare expertise and deep understanding of our business as we continue to deliver on our mission,” said Toy.

Soares first joined Clover in 2018 as an Associate General Counsel, supporting the contracting, compliance, and product functions. She has served in many positions at the company since that time, most recently serving as Senior Vice President, Deputy General Counsel and successfully overseeing the company's legal department on an interim basis. Prior to joining Clover, Soares held various legal and compliance positions with other organizations, including Analyte Health, a telehealth startup, and Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson LLP. She received her B.A. from Dartmouth College, and her J.D. from the University of Chicago Law School.

“Over the past five years, I have had the privilege of working with the talented team at Clover as we work toward our mission to improve every life. I am honored and excited to step into the role of Clover's General Counsel as we continue on this important journey,” Soares said.

About Clover Health:

Clover Health (Nasdaq: CLOV) is a physician enablement company committed to bringing access to great healthcare to everyone on Medicare. This includes a health equity-based focus on seniors who have historically lacked access to affordable, high-quality healthcare. Our strategy is powered by our software platform, Clover Assistant, which is designed to aggregate patient data from across the healthcare ecosystem to support clinical decision-making and improve health outcomes through the early identification and management of chronic disease. We operate two distinct lines of business: Insurance and Non-Insurance. Through our Insurance line of business, we provide PPO and HMO Medicare Advantage plans in several states, with a differentiated focus on our flagship wide-network, high-choice PPO plans. Our Non-Insurance line of business similarly aims to reduce cost-of-care while enhancing the quality of care for patients enrolled in Original Medicare.

