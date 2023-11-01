Mightymeld Releases Industry-First Visual Development Tool For Building Web Applications

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MightyMeld , the visual way for web developers to build front end UIs with evolving codebases, has launched its open beta today. MightyMeld makes building and updating even the most sophisticated web applications effortless, in a visual way that is always in sync with live, running code. Now, while coding, developers are able to visually find, modify, and commit production-ready code, see the result of every modification in real time, and ship faster than ever.



While visual tools have long been available for game, desktop, and mobile app development, there has yet to be a visualization tool for building web applications that delivers the control and precision required at scale. MightyMeld gives web developers the first truly bidirectional code-to-UI environment that scales to the demands of the most complex web apps. It allows developers to quickly find code that needs to be updated using MightyMeld's live visualization of the running web app, and visual changes are as easy as drag, drop, click and prompt. MightyMeld automatically generates clean code updates so developers can ship to production with confidence.

“Developers who have their own custom codebases have long envied the visual ease of app builders but don't want to be siloed onto these platforms. Now there's a tool for them.” said Steven Schkolne, CEO of MightyMeld.“MightyMeld brings all of the productivity gains of visual dev tools, no-code platforms, and AI into an experience that is both elegant and extremely powerful. There are no limits to the scale of this approach.”

MightyMeld enhances developers' workflows without getting in the way and integrates effortlessly with their favorite development tools. Other features and benefits include:



Live visualization of code that seamlessly integrates code and visual changes

Intuitive controls to drag, drop, click, and prompt changes to app style and layout

Crisp, professional AI code generation

Works with all React frameworks, design systems, hosting solutions, and deployment technologies

Extensive integrations with development tools like Next, Vite, VS Code, GitHub, MUI, Tailwind, and more Empowers developers to do the visual part of their work visually

“Using MightyMeld has been a game-changer for our front end development team” said Forrest Zhang, CEO of VantaSoft,“With MightyMeld we can deliver high-quality software faster than ever before.”

MightyMeld raised a $2.1 million pre-seed investment round in 2022 led by Heavybit. During its closed beta, MightyMeld has been used for a variety of applications, including a peer-to-peer video streaming app, an AI-based game, a font system generator, a management app, and a product launch landing page.

"MightyMeld is the first startup to give front-end developers a fast, visual environment to build real scale web apps with all updates producing standard, clean, maintainable code,” said James Lindenbaum, Partner and Founder at Heavybit and Co-Founder of Heroku.“This is a game changer for front-end development."

MightyMeld invites the front end Web development community to experience it today with a generous free trial period. Setup is simple, and with zero lock-in there's no risk. Visit or read the blog for more information.

About MightyMeld

Fly through UI updates with MightyMeld, a visualization and creation platform for sophisticated React codebases. Developers can drag, drop, click, and prompt app interfaces into place as they code. MightyMeld brings the ease and simplicity of no-code workflows to sophisticated web apps. To get started visit .

