Second Century Ventures Selects Seven Tech Companies For 2024 REACH Canada Program

CALGARY, Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Second Century Ventures, the strategic investment arm of the National Association of Realtors®, today announced seven companies selected for its 2024 REACH Canada program. These firms operate within a diverse range of market segments and specializations, from empowering agents and brokers through productivity and efficiency solutions, to resources that help real estate businesses combat fraud and address some of society's growing housing challenges.

“Each year, the REACH Canada program showcases the powerful blend of technology and innovation that is transforming the real estate market,” said Dave Garland, managing partner of Second Century Ventures.“The 2024 class emphasizes the role of technology and collaboration in addressing some of real estate's core challenges in Canada and across the globe. We're thrilled about the transformative potential these companies bring, and we're proud to be supporting their efforts to shape this industry's future.”

Second Century Ventures is the most active global venture fund in real estate technology, with more than 230 portfolio companies worldwide. SCV operates the global REACH scale-up program in six major markets: U.S. Residential, U.S. Commercial, Australia, Canada, the United Kingdom and Latin America. The award-winning REACH program helps high growth-potential companies scale across the real estate, financial services, banking, home services and insurance industries.

Companies joining the 2024 program are broadly categorized within three verticals: affordable and equitable access to housing; enhancing housing supply; and streamlining the agent and consumer experience. The seven companies selected for REACH Canada 2024 are as follows:



Collegium : Makes real estate development a data-driven process by bringing owners, architects, engineers, building trades, constructors, financiers, and insurance underwriters together onto one platform, with an end-to-end process and next-generation digital tools.

Maket : Revolutionizing design with generative AI that empowers architects, designers, builders, contractors and developers to automate residential floor plans, create 3D renders and explore limitless styles. Proxima HQ : A digital, end-to-end real estate sales platform that enables agents to sell anywhere with the best buying experience.

Propra : A suite of property management tools that improves efficiency, communication, and cost-savings while elevating the resident experience.

ilumin : A continuous anti-money laundering (AML) compliance and monitoring tool for the real estate sector.



Infinite Creator : Helps real estate professionals create captivating content for real estate that's fast, easy, affordable and professional PropTexx : Provides generative AI, data analytics and actionable, real-time business intelligence for the real estate industry.

“This cohort of companies offers a remarkable range of diverse solutions that leverage REACH's rapidly expanding global presence,” said Lynette Keyowski, Managing Partner of REACH Canada.“These innovators are working to advance the real estate ecosystem through unique value-added solutions for homeowners, asset owners, real estate operators and agents.”REACH Canada will offer its 2024 program a robust curriculum including education, mentorship, exclusive networking opportunities and significant exposure to the global real estate marketplace. Learn more about the companies selected for the REACH Canada program and how you can get involved at .The National Association of Realtors® is America's largest trade association, representing more than 1.5 million members involved in all aspects of the residential and commercial real estate industries. The term Realtor® is a registered collective membership mark that identifies a real estate professional who is a member of the National Association of Realtors® and subscribes to its strict Code of Ethics .REACH is a unique technology scale-up program created by Second Century Ventures, the most active global fund in real estate technology. Backed by the National Association of Realtors®, Second Century Ventures leverages the association's more than 1.5 million members and an unparalleled network of executives within real estate and adjacent industries. The REACH program helps technology companies scale across the real estate vertical and its adjacent markets through education, mentorship and market exposure. For more on REACH, visit

