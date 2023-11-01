Ibex's Wave X Earns 2023 Customer Experience Innovation Award From CUSTOMER Magazine

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WASHINGTON, Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ibex (NASDAQ: IBEX), a leading global provider of business process outsourcing (BPO) and customer engagement technology solutions, today announced that TMC , a global, integrated media company, named ibex's Wave X technology platform winner of the 2023 Customer Experience Innovation Award , presented by TMC's CUSTOMER magazine , for the second year in a row.

The 2023 Customer Experience Innovation Award recognizes best-in-class companies setting the standard in delivering exceptional customer experiences through all channels, including social.

“ibex is honored to once again be recognized by CUSTOMER Magazine for the Customer Experience Innovation Award,” said ibex Chief Executive Officer Bob Dechant.“ibex is redefining the future of customer and brand interactions through the seamless integration of world-class contact center services and AI-enabled technologies. Our cutting-edge Wave X platform is purpose-built to enhance customer interactions, contact center performance and client outcomes. Many of the world's leading brands trust ibex to deliver amazing experiences for their customers at every interaction.”

Wave X is ibex's AI-enabled technology platform designed to improve the employee experience for agents, contact center performance, and customer interactions. Wave X delivers a complete CX performance solution set, designed for the contact center, by the contact center experts.

“Congratulations to ibex for receiving a 2023 Customer Experience Innovation Award. ibex's Wave X has been selected for setting the standard in delivering world-class customer experiences across all channels,” said Rich Tehrani , CEO, TMC.“We're pleased to recognize this achievement and know we will continue to see great innovation from ibex in 2023 and beyond.”

About CUSTOMER

Since 1982, CUSTOMER magazine (formerly Customer Interaction Solutions) has been the voice of the customer experience, call/contact center, CRM and teleservices industries. CUSTOMER has helped the industry germinate, grow, mature and prosper, and has served as the leading publication in helping these industries that have had such a positive impact on the world economy to continue to thrive. Through a combination of outstanding and cutting-edge original editorial, industry voices, in-depth lab reviews and the recognition of the innovative leaders in management and technology through our highly valued awards, CUSTOMER strives to continue to be the publication that holds the quality bar high for the industry. Please visit .

About ibex

ibex delivers innovative business process outsourcing (BPO), smart digital marketing, online acquisition technology, and end-to-end customer engagement solutions to help companies acquire, engage, and retain valuable customers. Today, ibex operates a global CX delivery center model consisting of 31 operations facilities around the world, while deploying next-generation technology to drive superior customer experiences for many of the world's leading companies across retail, e-commerce, healthcare, fintech, utilities and logistics.

ibex leverages its diverse global team of over 30,000 employees together with industry-leading technology, including its Wave X platform, to manage nearly 200 million critical customer interactions, adding over $2 in lifetime customer revenue each year and driving a truly differentiated customer experience. To learn more, visit our website at ibex.c and connect with us on LinkedI .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at





Wave X Wins Customer Experience Innovation Award Wave X platform honored for improving customer interactions