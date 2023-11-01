               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Novo Announces AGM Results


11/1/2023 9:17:55 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novo Resources Corp. ( Novo or the Company ) (ASX: NVO) (TSX: NVO & NVO.A) (OTCQX: NSRPF) reports that all resolutions proposed to shareholders at the annual general meeting of shareholders held on October 31, 2023 (Pacific) passed, including the election of all of the director nominees listed in the management information circular September 15, 2023. Voting as to each of the director nominees was as follows:

Name of Nominee Votes Cast
FOR 		% Votes Cast
FOR 		Votes
WITHHELD 		% of Votes
WITHHELD
Michael Barrett 76,449,553 98.100% 1,480,562 1.900%
Ross Hamilton 76,399,953 98.036% 1,530,162 1.964%
Quinton Hennigh 75,143,854 96.425% 2,786,261 3.575%
Greg Jones 76,504,953 98.171% 1,425,162 1.829%
Michael Spreadborough 76,602,408 98.296% 1,327,707 1.704%


Refer to the report of voting results filed under Novo's profile at for further details.

ABOUT NOVO

Novo explores and develops its prospective land package covering approximately 9,000 square kilometres in the Pilbara region of Western Australia, along with the 22 square kilometre Belltopper project in the Bendigo Tectonic Zone of Victoria, Australia. In addition to the Company's primary focus, Novo seeks to leverage its internal geological expertise to deliver value-accretive opportunities to its shareholders.

CONTACT

Investors:
Mike Spreadborough
+61 419 329 987
North American Queries:
Leo Karabelas
+1 416 543 3120
 Media:
Cameron Gilenko
+61 466 984 953


On behalf of, and authorised by, the Board of Directors,

Novo Resources Corp.
“Michael Spreadborough”
Michael Spreadborough
Executive Co-Chairman and Acting CEO


MENAFN01112023004107003653ID1107352093

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search