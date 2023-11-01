(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) "MBR Creative Sports Award" Nominates 12 Creative Emirati & Arab Junior Athletes for Public Voting





As per the directives of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, the Crown Prince of Dubai, Chairman of the Executive Council & Patron of 'Mohammed Bin Rashid Al-Maktoum Creative Sports Award', and according to the directives of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, the Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Chairman of the Award & President of the National Olympic Committee, to support & honor outstanding juniors, the 'MBR Creative Sports Award' has nominated 6 creative Emirati junior athletes who have attained continental & international achievements to enable the public to vote & select the winners from them.

Winners will be honored in the Awarding Ceremony of the 12th edition of the Award on 10th Jan. 2024.



'MBR Creative Sports Award' has launched a new initiative to support and

honor creative Arab junior athletes. In this regard, six athletes from various Arab countries & different sports, who have attained continental & international achievements, will be nominated to enable public to vote & name the winners from them, to be honored in the Awarding Ceremony too.

Emirati and Arab public can vote for their favorite athletes by visiting the Award's website, using the smart application (Mbrawards), via Dubai Sports TV. Voting will be open from November 1st to December 31st, 2023.



The six nominated Emirati Junior Athletes are:



. Zamzam Mohammed Al-Hammadi (jiu jitsu sport) – the winner of two golden medals in the Juniors & Youth World Championship in 2021 & 2023, besides golden medal in the 2023 Youth Mixed Martial Arts World Championships.

. Sultan Saleh Mohammed (shooting sport), who has won golden medal in 2021 Asian Air Gun Championship – 10 M category.

. Ahmed Khalid Al-Abdouli (taekwondo) , the winner of golden medal in Macedonia International Taekwondo Championship – 2023.

. Saeed Mahmoud Al-Awadhi (water cycling), who has secured golden medal in the final classification & topped the international ranking of the World League Series (Sky Stock) – 2022.

. Hiyam Saif Al-Baloushi (fencing sport), who has gained golden medal in the West Asia Championship 2022.

. Mira Abdulla Al-Shihi (swimming sport), who has won silver medal in 200 M butterfly swimming & bronze medal in 50 M butterfly swimming in the Arab Aquatic Games 2022.



The List of Creative Arab Junior Athletes comprises:

. The Egyptian Hanaa Juwdat (table tennis sport) – the winner of two golden medals in the World Youth Championship (mixed category 2022 / individual category 2021). She is ranked 2nd in the world – U 17.

. The Tunisian Noor Sahnoon (table tennis sport), who has gained two golden medals in the U 14 African Championship – 2023.

She is ranked 1st in Africa.

. The Morocco's Malak Al-Alami (tennis sport), who has won golden medal in the U 16 African Tennis Championship – 2022.

. The Saudi Abdul Aziz Al-Saif (karate sport), who has gained silver medal in the World Junior & Youth Karate Championship – 2022.

. Abdulrahim Mujahid from Algeria (judo sport) for gaining golden medal in Africa Junior Judo Championship – 2023.

. The Syria's Ahmed Shamaa (weightlifting) – the winner of bronze medal in the World Youth Weightlifting Championship – 2023. It is worth mentioning that 'MBR Creative Sports Award' gives special consideration to the outstanding juniors and encourages them to attain further sports achievements & to win titles in the various sports fields.

