Global Hypothermic Perfusion Preservation Market Size

Continuous advancements in biomedical research, including studies focused on improving organ preservation techniques, have provided valuable insights for enhancing the efficacy of hypothermic perfusion preservation. The integration of cutting-edge research findings into the development of preservation solutions and techniques also fuels market growth.
Key Market Insights
As per the end-user outlook, the hospital segment is expected to be the largest segment during the forecast period As per the organ type outlook, the kidneys segment is analyzed to be the largest segment during the forecast period Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest-growing region in the global market North America is analyzed to account for the largest share in the global market during the forecast period of 2023-2028 Key players operating in the global hypothermic perfusion preservation market include Organ Recovery Systems, XVIVO Perfusion, Paragonix Technologies, TransMedics, Bridge to Life Ltd., Preservation Solutions Inc., OrganOx, Organ Assist, Waters Medical Systems LLC, and Preservation Sciences Inc., among others
By Organ Type (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
Heart Lungs Liver Kidneys Others
By End User (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
Hospitals Organ Procurement Organizations (OPOs) Transplant Centers
By Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
North America
Europe
Germany U.K. France Spain Italy Netherlands Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China India Japan South Korea Thailand Indonesia Malaysia Singapore Vietnam Rest of APAC
Central and South America
Brazil Argentina Chile Rest of CSA
Middle East and Africa
Saudi Arabia UAE Israel South Africa Rest of MEA
