Global Hypothermic Perfusion Preservation Market Size

Continuous advancements in biomedical research, including studies focused on improving organ preservation techniques, have provided valuable insights for enhancing the efficacy of hypothermic perfusion preservation. The integration of cutting-edge research findings into the development of preservation solutions and techniques also fuels market growth.

Key Market Insights



As per the end-user outlook, the hospital segment is expected to be the largest segment during the forecast period

As per the organ type outlook, the kidneys segment is analyzed to be the largest segment during the forecast period

Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest-growing region in the global market

North America is analyzed to account for the largest share in the global market during the forecast period of 2023-2028 Key players operating in the global hypothermic perfusion preservation market include Organ Recovery Systems, XVIVO Perfusion, Paragonix Technologies, TransMedics, Bridge to Life Ltd., Preservation Solutions Inc., OrganOx, Organ Assist, Waters Medical Systems LLC, and Preservation Sciences Inc., among others



By Organ Type (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)



Heart

Lungs

Liver

Kidneys Others



By End User (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)



Hospitals

Organ Procurement Organizations (OPOs) Transplant Centers



By Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

North America



U.S.

Canada Mexico



Europe



Germany

U.K.

France

Spain

Italy

Netherlands Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China

India

Japan

South Korea

Thailand

Indonesia

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam Rest of APAC

Central and South America



Brazil

Argentina

Chile Rest of CSA

Middle East and Africa



Saudi Arabia

UAE

Israel

South Africa Rest of MEA



