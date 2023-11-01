Safadi: Jordanians Rally Behind King To Support Palestinian People

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 1 (Petra) -Lower House Speaker, Ahmed Safadi, said Jordanians back His Majesty King Abdullah II, to support Palestinian people and clarify facts for the international community on the war crimes taking place against defenseless people in Gaza Strip.During a House permanent office's meeting with heads of the parliamentary committees, Safadi said His Majesty's directives in Speech from the Throne motivate lawmakers to continue their constitutional role and live up to their responsibilities at the current stage.Safadi also noted the "important" role of the House's permanent committees, as the "main" coordinator in legislative work.Safadi said the permanent office is ready to harness all efforts to facilitate the committees' work to carry out their supervisory and legislative tasks.For his part, the permanent office and the committee's heads said Jordan, under His Majesty King Abdullah II's leadership, will maintain continued aid and support for people in occupied Palestine.Additionally, MPs noted the House will spare no effort in exposing Israeli occupation's practices by sending messages to international parliaments to reveal its falsehood, referring to their efforts to demand trial of Israeli leaders at concerned international justice bodies for their crimes and massacres committed against Gaza people.