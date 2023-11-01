King, UAE President Discuss Means Of Stepping Up Arab Efforts To Stop War On Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Abu Dhabi, Nov. 1 (Petra) -- His Majesty King Abdullah on Wednesday met with United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and discussed means of stepping up Arab efforts to stop the war on Gaza and protect innocent civilians.In a bilateral meeting followed by an expanded one held in Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi and attended by His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein, the two leaders discussed efforts to respond to the deteriorating humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip.The two sides highlighted the need for an urgent international effort to stop the dangerous military escalation and to provide full protection to civilians, in accordance with international humanitarian law.King Abdullah and Sheikh Mohamed reiterated the need to guarantee the delivery of relief aid to people in Gaza by enabling the work of international humanitarian organisations to proceed without impediments and opening safe and uninterrupted humanitarian corridors.His Majesty and the UAE president stressed the importance of avoiding a new cycle of violence in the region, while working on finding a clear political horizon for just and comprehensive peace, on the basis of the two-state solution that guarantees stability and security for all.The two leaders expressed keenness on enhancing joint action to reach regional peace, based on the two countries' deep-rooted support for coexistence and regional cooperation, in service of all peoples.Reaffirming that ending the siege on Gaza is an issue of utmost priority to prevent the deterioration of the humanitarian situation there, the King commended the UAE's efforts to stop the war on Gaza, through its UN Security Council membership.His Majesty stressed full support for the Palestinians in regaining their legitimate rights and the establishment of their independent and sovereign state on the 4 June 1967 lines with East Jerusalem as its capital, on the basis of the two-state solution.At the meeting, attended by UAE Vice President and Deputy Prime Minister Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the two sides agreed on maintaining coordination and consultation on issues of mutual concern in service of the two countries and peoples, and in service of Arab causes.The King and the UAE president voiced pride in the deep-rooted relations between the two countries, expressing keenness on enhancing economic partnership and investment cooperation in various fields.His Majesty and Sheikh Mohamed discussed areas of development cooperation, especially in the sectors of economy, investment, industry, and food security, among other vital sectors that serve the strategic priorities of the two countries toward sustainable development and prosperity.Sheikh Mohamed said the King's visit will lead to enhancing bilateral relations and cooperation on all levels, adding that Emirati-Jordanian ties are deeply-rooted since the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and His Majesty the late King Hussein set the foundation of this strong relationship, based on trust, understanding, and mutual respect.Sheikh Mohamed added that His Majesty's visit to the UAE is an embodiment of the special ties at the official and popular levels.The two leaders noted that the projects announced during the visit represent a quantum leap in the ambitious development partnership between the UAE and Jordan.The King thanked the UAE for its ongoing support for Jordan, expressing keenness to further expand cooperation.Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, Director of the Office of His Majesty Jafar Hassan, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Maj. Gen. Yousef Huneiti, General Intelligence Department Director Ahmad Husni, Planning Minister Zeina Toukan, and Jordan's Ambassador to the UAE Nassar Habashneh attended the meeting.A number of senior officials also attended the meeting from the UAE side.His Majesty and Sheikh Mohamed witnessed the signing of three memoranda of understanding between the two countries, the first between the Jordan Investment Fund and Abu Dhabi Holding Company, to operate the new Aqaba multi-purpose terminal and develop a waste to energy plant, in addition to funding a port community system (PCS) in Aqaba, a railway project, and a sewage treatment plant.The second memo was signed between the investment ministries of the two countries for enhancing cooperation in the field of investment.The third MoU between the government of Jordan and Abu Dhabi Fund for Development entails funding development projects in Jordan at a value of $400 million, including $75 million to support the state budget, as well as the connectivity of three industrial and development cities to the natural gas pipeline, the digitisation of the Health Ministry, the establishment of technical schools, the expansion of KG2 in public schools, developing the literacy skills programme, and developing the land adjacent to the Baptism Site.Planning Minister Zeina Toukan signed the MoUs from the Jordanian side, while Abu Dhabi Fund for Development Director General Mohammed Al Suwaidi signed them from the UAE side.In recognition of the King's visit to the UAE and in appreciation of his efforts in enhancing ties between the two countries, Sheikh Mohamed granted His Majesty the Order of Zayed, the highest decoration in the UAE.