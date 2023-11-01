NCHR Launches Its 2022 Report On Jordan's Human Rights Situation

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 1 (Petra)-The National Center for Human Rights (NCHR) released its annual report on the Kingdom's human rights situation for 2022.According to a NCHR statement on Wednesday, the center decided to cancel the celebration to launch the 2022 report and a ceremony to mark the 75th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.The center also called off other ceremonies to mark the 30th anniversary of the adoption of the Paris Principles and the 20th anniversary of the NCHR establishment.The 19th annual report on Jordan's human rights situation and its summary are published on its website: ( the center announced.