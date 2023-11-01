NCHR Launches Annual Human Rights Report

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 1 (Petra) -- The National Center for Human Rights (NCHR) launched its annual report on the human rights situation for the year 2022.According to a statement on Wednesday, the NCHR decided to cancel the celebration to launch the report, the celebration of the 75th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, the 30th anniversary of the adoption of the Paris Principles establishing national human rights institutions and the 20th anniversary of the establishment of the National Center for Human Rights.The center announced that the 19th annual report on the situation of human rights and its summary are available on its website: (>