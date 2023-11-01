Evacuation Of Jordanians In Gaza Begins, Says Foreign Ministry

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 1 (Petra) -- The evacuation process of Jordanian citizens from the Gaza Strip, through the Rafah border crossing, has commenced, announced the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates on Wednesday.The ministry's official spokesperson, Sufian Qudah explained that the ministry, through its Operations Center Unit and the Kingdom's Embassy in Egypt and in cooperation with the concerned Egyptian authorities, is working around the clock to ensure the transportation and safety of Jordanian citizens throughout the several-day evacuation process.A team from the Jordanian Embassy in Cairo was sent to the Egyptian side of the Rafah crossing to secure buses for Jordanians leaving Gaza to be transported to the Kingdom as quickly as possible, he said.Qudah called on Jordanian citizens residing and present in Gaza to contact the ministry's Operations Center Unit to request assistance around the clock at the following numbers: 00962799562903, 00962799562471, 00962799562193, or via email: .