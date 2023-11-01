Israeli Occupation Arrests 70 Palestinians In West Bank

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Ramallah, Nov. 1 (Petra) - The Israeli occupation forces arrested 70 Palestinians early Wednesday during a widespread campaign in different areas of the occupied West Bank.The Palestinian Prisoners' Club reported that the occupation forces raided several cities, including Bethlehem, Qalqilya, Tulkarm, Hebron, Jenin, and East Jerusalem, amid heavy fire, arresting individuals under the pretext of being wanted.In occupied Jerusalem, dozens of extremist Jewish settlers stormed the courtyards of the al-Aqsa Mosque/ al-Haram al-Sharif compound and performed provocative Talmudic rituals near the Magharebah Gate, under heavy guard from the occupation police, according to the Islamic Endowments Department in Jerusalem.