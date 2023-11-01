Minister Stresses Importance Of High-Quality, Low-Cost Transportation Services

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 1 (Petra) -- Minister of Transport Wissam Tahtamouni stressed on Wednesday the importance of providing high-quality low-cost transportation services to the public, according to a ministry statement.Tahtamouni's remark came during a meeting with Swedish Ambassador Alexandra Rydmark to discuss prospects of cooperation between the two countries in the sector.She gave a briefing on the ministry's work priorities in the next phase within the Economic Modernization Vision and areas that may open horizons for cooperation between the two countries, especially in the field of road safety and public transportation.For her part, the Swedish envoy stressed the importance of the "distinguished relations" between Jordan and Sweden in various fields, especially in the field of finding solutions for transportation and climate change, noting the commitment of both sides to preserving and developing them.