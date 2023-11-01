Global Tokenization Market Is Projected To Grow At A 24.4% Rate Through The Forecast Period

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Tokenization Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company's global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, November 1, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The tokenization market's size is expected to reach $6.89 billion in 2027, driven by a CAGR of 24.4%, as stated in TBRC's Tokenization Global Market Report 2023.

The tokenization market grows due to digital transitions and payments, with North America expected to lead the tokenization market share . Key players include Fiserv, Inc., Visa, American Express Company, CipherCloud, Inc., TokenEx, Futurex, Symantec, AsiaPay Limited.

Tokenization Market Segments

.By Component: Solutions, Services

.By Services: Professional Services, Managed Services

.By Application Area: Payment Security, User Authentication, Compliance Management

.By Vertical: Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance, Healthcare, IT And ITeS, Government, Retail And eCommerce, Energy And Utilities, Other Verticals

.By Organization Size: Large Enterprises, SMEs

.By Geography: The global tokenization market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

A tokenization is the process of exchanging sensitive data for non-sensitive data known as "tokens", which can be used in a databases or internal systems without being included in the scope of the database or internal system.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Tokenization Market Trends And Strategies

4. Tokenization Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Tokenization Market Size And Growth

......

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 3000+ detailed industry reports, spanning over 3000+ market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company's flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

