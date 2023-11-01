Morae Doubles Global Capacity For Managed Legal Solutions With Its Strategic Acquisition Of Exigent

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Combined Company Becomes One of the Legal Industry's Largest, Most Experienced Providers of Technology and Managed Services

- Shahzad Bashir, Chairman and CEO, MoraeHOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Morae Global Corporation (“Morae”), the global leader in digital and business solutions for a constantly changing legal industry, today announced the expansion of its global operations and business with the strategic acquisition of UK based technology and managed legal services provider, Exigent Group Limited (“Exigent”). The combined company creates one of the legal industry's largest, most experienced providers in the world with an unparalleled array of solutions - from proprietary and leading third-party technologies to technology and AI driven managed solutions.The deal doubles Morae's service delivery capacity by bringing all the global expertise and resourcing scale of both companies together into a single platform. The combined technology offerings are distinguished by an unmatched depth of partnerships and collaboration with the market's leading providers, along with Morae and Exigent's proprietary technologies developed in-house to facilitate a best-in-class experience. The resulting platform offers one of the legal industry's largest consulting and delivery teams for the creation and execution of solutions designed specifically for legal departments and law firms. This includes 10 centers of excellence across North America; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and the Asia-Pacific.“Our acquisition of Exigent, which achieves a major milestone in our growth strategy, enhances our capabilities to serve our clients and collaborate with them to change legal together,” said Shahzad Bashir, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer at Morae.“Exigent's technology and its best-in-class Bangalore and Cape Town centers of excellence combined with Morae's industry experience, expertise, and practical know-how enables a substantially greater scale and capability for our global delivery of managed legal solutions to our clients.”“Today marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for Morae and Exigent. With the pace of change in legal quickening, especially in terms of technology and innovative resourcing, our union creates a global delivery platform that stands second to none in the market,” said Nicola Stott, Chief Executive Officer & Co-Founder at Exigent who will be joining Morae as a Senior Managing Director.“We look forward to engaging with our many new Morae colleagues, with whom we share a common vision and passion for legal transformation, and perfectly aligned cultural values in integrity and trust, accountability, and collaboration.”Bashir added,“We give a warm welcome to all Exigent clients and the entire Exigent team as we begin working closely together towards a smooth integration and the continued delivery of exceptional solutions, service and technology - now at a much greater scale - for our many clients around the world.”The acquisition of Exigent establishes a single company under the Morae brand spanning five continents and serving more than 1000 clients worldwide, with a global solution set that includes:.Contracts - Adding improved effectiveness and efficiency to contract operations by providing tailor-made solutions, including technology, highly trained resources, and the application of proven contract processes and methodologies..Discovery - Enabling clients to make timely, informed decisions supported by efficient, results-oriented discovery processes that leverage advanced analytics, proven methodologies, and dedicated and scalable resourcing solutions..Information - Helping clients embrace the cloud and unleash siloed knowledge from across their enterprise, enabling them to better answer complex business questions with timely decision making in minutes, not weeks..Managed Services - Creating value by providing clients with the technology and people enabled solutions they need to generate measurable cost savings while also freeing their team to focus time and talent on more challenging business goals..Strategy - Partnering with clients to solve for today's changing workforce and financial realities through helping unlock optimal value and service delivery effectiveness across their in-house and external legal and compliance operations.Barclays served as Financial Advisor to Morae, with Haynes and Boone, LLP serving as Morae's Lead Counsel. Learn more about Morae, our approach and solutions at moraeglobal and follow us on LinkedIn .About Morae Global CorporationMorae Global Corporation is trusted around the world for the delivery of digital and business solutions for a constantly changing legal industry. Founded in 2015, Morae has earned wide respect for the expertise and experience of our legal consulting, technology, and operations professionals, many of whom have in-house legal, law firm, or other relevant industry experience. We strive to make a difference every day for our law firm and legal department clients by collaborating closely with them to develop strategy, implement meaningful change, and achieve the business objectives they care about most. This includes offering clients the right people and technology they need to efficiently meet their contracts, discovery, information, and resourcing goals.

