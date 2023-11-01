Happitravel Adds Annual Renewal Bonus Vacations

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

HappiTravel Renewal Bonus

Customers can now receive a bonus vacation upon renewal of their annual membership!

- Mike Darling, CTOMISSOULA, MONTANA, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- HappiTravel, LLC announced the addition of a powerful new annual benefit associated with the HappiTravel® VIP membership. With each annual renewal customers will receive a Renewal Bonus Vacation valued at more than twice the annual membership fee.Similar to top tier airline co-branded credit cards that offer free companion tickets each year upon renewal, the HappiTravel® Renewal Bonus is designed to reward customer loyalty. Each year upon renewal customers will receive a free 3-day, 2-night“All-inclusive Resort Getaway” for 2 adults including luxury accommodations as well as all meals and drinks. Customers pay only the taxes and processing fee and can choose from available dates for their trip within 24-months. The retail value of the vacation is more than twice the fee for annual renewal, adding to the list of“no-brainer” features associated with HappiTravel® VIP membership.The move extends the company's unrelenting focus on consumer value. HappiTravel® customers routinely save $1,000's per year by booking travel at rock bottom rates through 9 wholesale booking engines offering hotels, resorts, trips, cruises, vacation rentals, flights, car rentals, transfers, as well as activities & events. Accredited by the Better Business Bureau with an A+ rating, HappiTravel® has received 100's of glowing customer reviews and a near perfect 5-star rating across numerous platforms and consumer watchdog websites.“We've always said we're going to take nations on vacations,” commented President, Camaron Corr.“As if saving on every single thing you book wasn't already the biggest no-brainer, now customers get a free vacation each year as well. You deserve it!”Customers can choose from numerous luxury resorts throughout Mexico and the Dominican Republic. There is no catch (no timeshare presentation or other gimmick). Renewal Bonus Vacations are simply designed to ensure every customer is able to experience an amazing getaway at least once a year.“We listen to our customers,” added CTO, Mike Darling.“It feels good to know you have at least 1 vacation locked in each year regardless of everything else happening in your life. We want to help people take more vacations. It's good for your health. It's as simple as that!”About HappiTravel®HappiTravel® is the world's premier wholesale travel platform, providing mainstream consumer access to book travel at rates previously unavailable to the public. Third party HappiScienceTM studies show that travel elevates your happiness, relieves stress & anxiety, can improve heart health, provides enhanced creativity & inspiration, and strengthens your social connections and relationships. It's experiences, not possessions, that warm your heart and stick with you the longest. We just think you shouldn't have to pay retail for happiness! Free to join, without any catches or gotcha's. Be Happy. Travel.® For more information, visit .

