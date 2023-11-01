Exciting Unveiling Of Inaugural Show Series At Galeria La Cometa Miami

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Artist: Miguel Ángel Rojas

Victoria Regia, 2014

Artist: Camilo Restrepo

Bowling for Medellín 4, 2019

Artist: Ricardo Cárdenas

A Stellar Addition to Miami's Art Landscape Ahead of Miami Art Week 2023

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- La Cometa Gallery is proud to announce the much anticipated inaugural show series featuring works by inspiring contemporary artists: Miguel Angel Rojas, Camilo Restrepo, and Ricardo Cárdenas. The gallery invites art enthusiasts and the community at large to join us for this carefully crafted visual journey, showcasing a diverse range of artistic expressions.EXHIBITION TITLES:400 BLOWS, Miguel Angel Rojas.PERPETUAL, Camilo Restrepo.ALEATORY INTERSECTIONS II, Ricardo Cárdenas.Date: December 2, 2023 to February 2 2024.Location: La Cometa Miami. 1015 NW 23rd St unit 2, Miami, FL 33127HIGHLIGHTS OF THE SHOWMiguel Angel Rojas (Bogotá, Colombia. 1946)400 BLOWSMiguel Ángel Rojas is a Latin-American conceptual artist. His work includes drawing, painting, photography, installations, and video. His body of work, seminal in the region, is related to sexuality, marginal culture, violence, and the problems related to drug consumption and production. Rojas believes in the responsibility of artists to confront global issues through their art, and this connection between art and reality underlines much of his work. For the gallery opening,“400 Blows”, Rojas focuses on a public message about the Amazon. His work and materials communicate to the viewer the existence of a "New Dorado" where natural resources: air, water, and rainforest need to be restored as the most valuable elements for life. Bogotá, Madrid, Medellín, Miami Artist: Miguel Ángel Rojas Victoria Regia, 2014Camilo Restrepo (Medellín, Colombia. 1973)PERPETUALCamilo Restrepo is a Colombian artist who provides counter-narrative solutions where authorities and civil society have not. This indicates to the viewer the legitimacy of his particular humor arising from representations that may seem chaotic but are morally and objectively placed at the service of the truth. For this exhibition, Restrepo focuses on the current global battle between truth and fiction, which manifests itself at the intersection of violence and popular culture. His work shows the clear connection between drug trafficking and a new vocabulary that is perpetually fed. Twelve large monthly calendars form an infinite circle where information“flows” from one to another, in a controlled process that does not allow us to guess whether it is random or controlled. Bogotá, Madrid, Medellín, Miami Artist: Camilo Restrepo Bowling for Medellín 4, 2019Ricardo Cárdenas (Medellín, 1966)ALEATORY INTERSECTIONS IIRicardo Cárdenas is a Colombian abstract sculptor with training in both Civil Engineering and Fine Arts. His work reflects a deep knowledge of materials and engineering processes, in which presence and volume build connections between organic forms, materials, colors, and contents. In“Aleatory Intersections II”, Cárdenas incorporates vigorous forms that resemble organic and architectural elements, seeking dialogue between structures created by man and those of the natural world. These works are based on an observation exercise not limited to visual perception, in which the aim is not to replicate reality, but rather to carefully interpret the world as the core of its creative process. Artist: Ricardo Cárdenas Nido, 2019 Bogotá, Madrid, Medellín, Miami Bogotá, Madrid, Medellín, Miami "We are thrilled to open with these creative talents that highlight the art being produced in our base country Colombia, our first exhibition truly embodies the essence of creativity and the vibrant spirit of our artists. This event marks the beginning of our journey to create a platform for artists to showcase their talent and for art enthusiasts to be inspired," says Esteban Jaramillo, founder, and director of La Cometa. For more information and to RSVP, please contact: Andrés Córdoba, Associate Director (+1 754 2776298)ABOUT LA COMETALa Cometa Gallery was founded in Bogota in late 1986. Today, through its exhibition spaces in Bogota, Medellin, Madrid, and now Miami, the Gallery maintains vital dialogues between Latin American art and its global counterparts. Representing over twenty artists that range from seminal Colombian masters to mid-career and emerging artists, the gallery's program fosters critical thinking with new audiences across different backgrounds.

