President Cyril Ramaphosa Appoints Advocate Nompilo Kholeka Gcaleka As Public Protector

President Ramaphosa appoints Advocate Gcaleka as Public Protector

President Cyril Ramaphosa has in terms of section 193(4) of Constitution of the Republic of South Africa and on the recommendation of the National Assembly, appointed Advocate Nompilo Kholeka Gcaleka as Public Protector of the Republic of South Africa for a non-renewable term of seven years with effect from 1 November 2023.



The President wishes Advocate Gcaleka well in her position and trust that she will serve the people of South Africa with honor and dedication.

