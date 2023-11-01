Gaza’s Health Ministry: death toll in Gaza rises to 8,796

(MENAFN) The Health Ministry in the blocked enclave in the Gaza Strip reported on Wednesday that the number of Palestinian deaths resulting from an Israeli military onslaught has risen to 8,796.



“The victims include 3,648 children and 2,290 women, while 22,219 other people were injured,” ministry speaker Ashraf al-Qudra reported at a media conference in Gaza City.



He said that 2,030 persons were remained buried in Gaza under the debris.



“The Israeli attacks left 132 medics dead and 25 ambulances destroyed,” al-Qudra continued.



The spokesperson stated that since October 7, Israeli soldiers have attacked fifty-eight medical facilities in Gaza.



“Some 58 hospitals and 32 primary care centers were forced out of service due to the Israeli assault and fuel shortage,” he further mentioned.



The Gaza Strip has been subjected to ceaseless airstrikes since the Palestinian organization Hamas launched an unexpected offensive on October 7. The Israeli army has increased the scope of its air and ground assaults since last weekend.

