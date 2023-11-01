Azerbaijan, South Korea Can Interact In New Formats Of Co-Op - Parliament Speaker

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 1. There are good opportunities for the development of mutually beneficial bilateral cooperation in various formats between Azerbaijan and South Korea, Speaker of the Milli Majlis (Parliament) of Azerbaijan Sahiba Gafarova said at a meeting with the Speaker of the National Assembly of Korea Kim Jin-pyo during an official visit to Korea, Trend reports.

“In addition to traditional formats and platforms, countries can interact in new formats of cooperation,” said Gafarova.

She noted that one of such formats may be a cooperation mechanism covering Azerbaijan, Central Asian countries and South Korea, which can provide important opportunities and advantages in various fields. Gafarova expressed confidence that the cooperation of Korea with the Organization of Turkic States as a partner country can also bring important results.

Moreover, the parties also discussed the possibilities of cooperation in the transport sector. The growing importance of Azerbaijan's role as a transit country with a modern transport infrastructure was also discussed.

“With the opening of the Zangezur corridor, these opportunities will expand even more, and Korean companies can take advantage of such advantages,” Gafarova said.

Speaker of the Korean National Assembly, Kim Jin-pyo, highlighted the importance of the geographical location of both countries. He said that both Azerbaijan and Korea are countries connecting seas and continents.

“This contributes to the further development of ties, even greater rapprochement of the two states,” Jin-pyo said.

