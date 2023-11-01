Azerbaijan, South Korea Can Interact In New Formats Of Co-Op - Parliament Speaker

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 1. There
are good opportunities for the development of mutually beneficial
bilateral cooperation in various formats between Azerbaijan and
South Korea, Speaker of the Milli Majlis (Parliament) of Azerbaijan
Sahiba Gafarova said at a meeting with the Speaker of the National
Assembly of Korea Kim Jin-pyo during an official visit to Korea,
Trend reports.
“In addition to traditional formats and platforms,
countries can interact in new formats of cooperation,” said
Gafarova.
She noted that one of such formats may be a
cooperation mechanism covering Azerbaijan, Central Asian countries
and South Korea, which can provide important opportunities and
advantages in various fields. Gafarova expressed confidence that
the cooperation of Korea with the Organization of Turkic States as
a partner country can also bring important results.
Moreover, the parties also discussed the possibilities
of cooperation in the transport sector. The growing importance of
Azerbaijan's role as a transit country with a modern transport
infrastructure was also discussed.
“With the opening of the Zangezur corridor, these
opportunities will expand even more, and Korean companies can take
advantage of such advantages,” Gafarova said.
Speaker of the Korean National Assembly, Kim Jin-pyo,
highlighted the importance of the geographical location of both
countries. He said that both Azerbaijan and Korea are countries
connecting seas and continents.
“This contributes to the further development of ties,
even greater rapprochement of the two states,” Jin-pyo said.
