Azerbaijan May Create Specialization On Renewable Energy Sources

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 1. Discussions are
underway with the Ministry of Science and Education of Azerbaijan
to create a specialization related to renewable energy, and
cooperation is already underway with relevant universities to
select quality personnel in this field for the future, vice
president for external relations and communications in the Caspian
region of BP Bakhtiyar Aslanbayli said, Trend reports.
He spoke at the panel "University-Industry Partnership" held
within the framework of the Education Development Forum in
Baku.
"Industry is working on contributing towards preparing staff
capacity for the future. We have already started discussions on
renewable energy training. Negotiations are underway with the
Ministry of Science and Education to open a specialization in this
field," Aslanbayli added.
The Education Development Forum dedicated to the 100th
anniversary of national leader Heydar Aliyev is held in Baku with
the support of the Ministry of Science and Education of Azerbaijan
and the Education Development Fund.
Professional moderators and speakers take part in the forum,
which consists of panels on "Creating an Innovation Ecosystem",
"University-Industry Partnership", and "Education for the
Future".
