Azerbaijan May Create Specialization On Renewable Energy Sources

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 1. Discussions are underway with the Ministry of Science and Education of Azerbaijan to create a specialization related to renewable energy, and cooperation is already underway with relevant universities to select quality personnel in this field for the future, vice president for external relations and communications in the Caspian region of BP Bakhtiyar Aslanbayli said, Trend reports.

He spoke at the panel "University-Industry Partnership" held within the framework of the Education Development Forum in Baku.

"Industry is working on contributing towards preparing staff capacity for the future. We have already started discussions on renewable energy training. Negotiations are underway with the Ministry of Science and Education to open a specialization in this field," Aslanbayli added.

The Education Development Forum dedicated to the 100th anniversary of national leader Heydar Aliyev is held in Baku with the support of the Ministry of Science and Education of Azerbaijan and the Education Development Fund.

Professional moderators and speakers take part in the forum, which consists of panels on "Creating an Innovation Ecosystem", "University-Industry Partnership", and "Education for the Future".

