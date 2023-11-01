Competitions Help Evaluate Azerbaijani Gymnasts' Training Level - Ojaq Sports Club Athlete

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 1. Competitions
allow evaluating training level of Azerbaijani gymnasts,
participant of the 7th Azerbaijan Championship and Open Baku
Championship among Age Categories in Aerobic Gymnastics Leyla
Ahmadova from the "Ojaq" Sports Club told Trend .
“The preparation for the competitions was lengthy, we trained a
lot. It's important for me to check my level, compare it with past
tournaments. Competitions also help us learn to concentrate and
cope with anxiety,” she noted.
She said that at competitions she performs in an individual
program and as part of a trio.
“I have been doing aerobic gymnastics for seven years, I really
like this discipline. Next year I should take part in international
competitions. I hope I will succeed,” Ahmadova added.
On November 1-2, the 7th Azerbaijan Championship and Open Baku
Championship among Age Categories in Aerobic Gymnastics, the 28th
Azerbaijan and Baku Championships among Age Categories in Acrobatic
Gymnastics are being held at the Heydar Aliyev Sports & Concert
Complex.
A total of 110 gymnasts from“Ojaq” Sports Club,“Gracia” Sports
Club & Sumgayit Olympic Sports Complex are competing for medals at
the competitions in Aerobic Gymnastics.
At the 28th Azerbaijan and Baku Championships among Age
Categories in Acrobatic Gymnastics, 68 athletes are representing
“Ojaq” Sports Club, Specialized Children-Youth Gymnastics School of
Olympic Reserves,“Neftchi” Sports Club & Specialized
Children-Youth Sports School No13 of Olympic Reserves of Nizami
district.
