Competitions Help Evaluate Azerbaijani Gymnasts' Training Level - Ojaq Sports Club Athlete

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 1. Competitions allow evaluating training level of Azerbaijani gymnasts, participant of the 7th Azerbaijan Championship and Open Baku Championship among Age Categories in Aerobic Gymnastics Leyla Ahmadova from the "Ojaq" Sports Club told Trend .

“The preparation for the competitions was lengthy, we trained a lot. It's important for me to check my level, compare it with past tournaments. Competitions also help us learn to concentrate and cope with anxiety,” she noted.

She said that at competitions she performs in an individual program and as part of a trio.

“I have been doing aerobic gymnastics for seven years, I really like this discipline. Next year I should take part in international competitions. I hope I will succeed,” Ahmadova added.

On November 1-2, the 7th Azerbaijan Championship and Open Baku Championship among Age Categories in Aerobic Gymnastics, the 28th Azerbaijan and Baku Championships among Age Categories in Acrobatic Gymnastics are being held at the Heydar Aliyev Sports & Concert Complex.

A total of 110 gymnasts from“Ojaq” Sports Club,“Gracia” Sports Club & Sumgayit Olympic Sports Complex are competing for medals at the competitions in Aerobic Gymnastics.

At the 28th Azerbaijan and Baku Championships among Age Categories in Acrobatic Gymnastics, 68 athletes are representing “Ojaq” Sports Club, Specialized Children-Youth Gymnastics School of Olympic Reserves,“Neftchi” Sports Club & Specialized Children-Youth Sports School No13 of Olympic Reserves of Nizami district.

