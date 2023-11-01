Central Bank Of Azerbaijan Talks On Reasons Of US Dollar Sales Limit

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 1. The limit set by Azerbaijani banks on US dollar sales is intended to prevent money laundering, Board Chairman of Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) Taleh Kazimov said during a press conference on changes in the parameters of the discount rate, Trend reports.

"Currently, foreign currency purchases in banks have surpassed sales," he said.

