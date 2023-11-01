               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Central Bank Of Azerbaijan Talks On Reasons Of US Dollar Sales Limit


11/1/2023 9:11:07 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 1. The limit set by Azerbaijani banks on US dollar sales is intended to prevent money laundering, Board Chairman of Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) Taleh Kazimov said during a press conference on changes in the parameters of the discount rate, Trend reports.

"Currently, foreign currency purchases in banks have surpassed sales," he said.

Will be updated

Stay up to date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

MENAFN01112023000187011040ID1107352019

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search