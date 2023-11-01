Central Bank Of Azerbaijan Talks On Reasons Of US Dollar Sales Limit

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 1. The limit set by
Azerbaijani banks on US dollar sales is intended to prevent money
laundering, Board Chairman of Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA)
Taleh Kazimov said during a press conference on changes in the
parameters of the discount rate, Trend reports.
"Currently, foreign currency purchases in banks have surpassed
sales," he said.
Will be updated
Stay up to date with more news at Trend News Agency's
WhatsApp channel
MENAFN01112023000187011040ID1107352019
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.