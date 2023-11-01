Memorandum Signed On Creation Of Belarus-Russia-Kazakhstan-Uzbekistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan Transport Corridor

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, November 1. A memorandum
was signed on the creation of the Belarus – Russia – Kazakhstan –
Uzbekistan – Afghanistan – Pakistan transport corridor, Trend reports.
The signing of the memorandum took place on the sidelines of the
first Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) International
Transport Forum in Tashkent (Uzbekistan).
Vice Minister of Transport of the Republic of Kazakhstan Talgat
Lastayev, who took part in the Forum, spoke at the main panel
session.
Lastayev spoke about the results achieved by Kazakhstan for the
development of transport and transit potential in the region.
Special attention was paid to the Trans-Caspian International
Transport Route (TITR, or Middle Corridor) project in the
report.
"As transport becomes increasingly multimodal and new
opportunities arise to improve existing and develop new Euro-Asian
transport networks, East-West multimodal transport connectivity
could play an important role in the future. Our region is a key
region connecting Europe and East Asia, and an important region for
China's 'One Belt, One Road' and Europe's Global Gateway
initiatives," he said.
Lastayev added that Kazakhstan is working on issues of mutually
beneficial cooperation with the countries of Southeast Asia in
terms of increasing the transit of goods to European markets and
Central Asia through the terminal in the seaport of Lianyungang,
Jiangsu Province, China.
He also expressed confidence that the SCO International
Transport Forum is a confirmation of the firm intention to further
strengthen trade and economic ties and develop transport
cooperation in the region.
Stay up to date with more news at Trend News Agency's
WhatsApp channel
MENAFN01112023000187011040ID1107352018
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.