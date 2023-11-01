Memorandum Signed On Creation Of Belarus-Russia-Kazakhstan-Uzbekistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan Transport Corridor

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, November 1. A memorandum was signed on the creation of the Belarus – Russia – Kazakhstan – Uzbekistan – Afghanistan – Pakistan transport corridor, Trend reports.

The signing of the memorandum took place on the sidelines of the first Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) International Transport Forum in Tashkent (Uzbekistan).

Vice Minister of Transport of the Republic of Kazakhstan Talgat Lastayev, who took part in the Forum, spoke at the main panel session.

Lastayev spoke about the results achieved by Kazakhstan for the development of transport and transit potential in the region. Special attention was paid to the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR, or Middle Corridor) project in the report.

"As transport becomes increasingly multimodal and new opportunities arise to improve existing and develop new Euro-Asian transport networks, East-West multimodal transport connectivity could play an important role in the future. Our region is a key region connecting Europe and East Asia, and an important region for China's 'One Belt, One Road' and Europe's Global Gateway initiatives," he said.

Lastayev added that Kazakhstan is working on issues of mutually beneficial cooperation with the countries of Southeast Asia in terms of increasing the transit of goods to European markets and Central Asia through the terminal in the seaport of Lianyungang, Jiangsu Province, China.

He also expressed confidence that the SCO International Transport Forum is a confirmation of the firm intention to further strengthen trade and economic ties and develop transport cooperation in the region.

