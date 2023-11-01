Tokayev Underscores Importance Of Implementing New Economic Projects With France

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, November 1. During
negotiations with French President Emmanuel Macron, special
attention was paid to expanding the scope of interaction in the
areas of trade, economics and investment, said President of
Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev during a briefing for media
representatives, Trend reports.
Tokayev noted the importance of implementing new projects
related to raw materials, agricultural, transport, logistics
sectors, light industry, healthcare, innovation, and finance.
"This is especially relevant in today's difficult geopolitical
and geo-economic situation. A joint declaration of intent on
cooperation on strategic minerals was signed between Kazakhstan and
France. As you have seen, we have also reached agreements with
Boehringer Ingelheim, Total Energies, and Alstom. These agreements
will be beneficial for both countries," he said.
Tokayev noted that for the effective implementation of planned
activities, it is necessary to promote joint investment projects at
the ministerial level
"For this purpose, I proposed creating a special working group,"
he added.
On November 1, Macron arrived on an official visit to
Astana.
From January through August 2023, trade turnover between
Kazakhstan and France amounted to $2.7 billion, which is 21.1
percent higher than for the same period in 2022 ($2.2 billion).
Exports from Kazakhstan to France from January through August
2023 increased by 2.9 percent and amounted to $1.8 billion. Imports
to Kazakhstan from France from January through August 2023 amounted
to $881.8 million.
