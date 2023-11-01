SOCAR Bonds Yield $9M In Profit For Bondholders, 8Th Coupon Payment Dispatched

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) SOCAR Capital announced that the 8th interest payment of SOCAR Bonds - an investment instrument with a nominal price of 1000 USD, a maturity of 5 years, annual coupon rate of 4.5% with quarterly payments - was successfully credited to the accounts of the bondholders on November 1, 2023.

SOCAR Bonds, which became the most invested security during the 2-year period of placement on the Baku Stock Exchange brought a profit of 1 million 125 thousand US dollars to its owners as a result of the eighth coupon payment. Consequently, bondholder profits have increased to 9 million USD (by the end of 5 years, the total income are projected to reach 22.5 million US dollars).

Indicative of the robust demand for these bonds, secondary market operations have exceeded $40 million and the number of transactions has increased to 600 indicates.

SOCAR Bonds, which can be obtained from "ASAN service" centers No. 1 and 5 and investment companies registered in Azerbaijan, assure high liquidity and have consistently been traded above their nominal value (1000 USD).

The next coupon payment of SOCAR Bonds is scheduled for February 1, 2024. For additional information, contact *1999 or visit the official websites : socarcapital and socaristigraz .

We would like to remind you that official information on SOCAR Bonds can only be obtained from "ASAN service" centers No. 1-5, investment companies registered in Azerbaijan, the above-mentioned contact and official websites.