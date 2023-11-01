SOCAR Bonds Yield $9M In Profit For Bondholders, 8Th Coupon Payment Dispatched

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) SOCAR Capital announced that the 8th interest payment
of SOCAR Bonds - an investment instrument with a nominal price of
1000 USD, a maturity of 5 years, annual coupon rate of 4.5% with
quarterly payments - was successfully credited to the accounts of
the bondholders on November 1, 2023.
SOCAR Bonds, which became the most invested security during the
2-year period of placement on the Baku Stock Exchange brought a
profit of 1 million 125 thousand US dollars to its owners as a
result of the eighth coupon payment. Consequently, bondholder
profits have increased to 9 million USD (by the end of 5 years, the
total income are projected to reach 22.5 million US dollars).
Indicative of the robust demand for these bonds, secondary
market operations have exceeded $40 million and the number of
transactions has increased to 600 indicates.
SOCAR Bonds, which can be obtained from "ASAN service" centers
No. 1 and 5 and investment companies registered in Azerbaijan,
assure high liquidity and have consistently been traded above their
nominal value (1000 USD).
The next coupon payment of SOCAR Bonds is scheduled for February
1, 2024. For additional information, contact *1999 or visit the official websites : socarcapital and
socaristigraz .
We would like to remind you that official information on SOCAR
Bonds can only be obtained from "ASAN service" centers No. 1-5,
investment companies registered in Azerbaijan, the above-mentioned
contact and official websites.
