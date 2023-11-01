Azerbaijan's Young Gymnast Talks Hard Work To Demonstrate Good Results At Competitions

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 1. Participant of
the 7th Azerbaijan Championship and Open Baku Championship among
Age Categories in Aerobic Gymnastics Maryam Topchubashova
(performing in the age category of pre-juniors) from the "Ojaq"
Sports Club told Trend about her hard work to demonstrate good results
at competitions.
“At current competitions I perform only in the individual
program. Preparation for the Azerbaijani Championship was at a high
level, we went to training camps, held two training sessions a
day," Topchubashova said.
The gymnast said that her dream is to become a world champion in
aerobic gymnastics.
“I want to achieve the highest results in sports. Participation
in national competitions helps me test my strength and hone my
skills,” she added.
On November 1-2, the 7th Azerbaijan Championship and Open Baku
Championship among Age Categories in Aerobic Gymnastics, the 28th
Azerbaijan and Baku Championships among Age Categories in Acrobatic
Gymnastics are being held at the Heydar Aliyev Sports & Concert
Complex.
A total of 110 gymnasts from“Ojaq” Sports Club,“Gracia” Sports
Club & Sumgayit Olympic Sports Complex are competing for medals at
the competitions in Aerobic Gymnastics.
At the 28th Azerbaijan and Baku Championships among Age
Categories in Acrobatic Gymnastics, 68 athletes are representing
“Ojaq” Sports Club, Specialized Children-Youth Gymnastics School of
Olympic Reserves,“Neftchi” Sports Club & Specialized
Children-Youth Sports School No13 of Olympic Reserves of Nizami
district.
