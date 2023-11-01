Azerbaijani CBA Reveals Causes For Gunay Bank And Muganbank's Closure

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 1. Inspections
conducted by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan revealed maintenance of
improper reporting at Gunay Bank and MuganBank OJSCs, Governor of
the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) Taleh Kazimov said during a
press conference dedicated to changes in the parameters of the
discount rate, Trend reports.
“This was one of the reasons for the closure of these banks. We
monitored on the spot, and it turned out that both banks lacked
capital. Based on this, we canceled the licenses,” he noted.
