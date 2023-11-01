Azerbaijani CBA Reveals Causes For Gunay Bank And Muganbank's Closure

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 1. Inspections conducted by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan revealed maintenance of improper reporting at Gunay Bank and MuganBank OJSCs, Governor of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) Taleh Kazimov said during a press conference dedicated to changes in the parameters of the discount rate, Trend reports.

“This was one of the reasons for the closure of these banks. We monitored on the spot, and it turned out that both banks lacked capital. Based on this, we canceled the licenses,” he noted.

Will be updated