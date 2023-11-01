Peace Treaty Signing To Ensure Eternal Harmony In Region - Azerbaijani Parliament Chair

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 1. Azerbaijan wants
to ensure peace and security in the region, Chairwoman of
Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis (Parliament) Sahiba Gafarova said,
Trend reports.
She spoke at a meeting with Chairman of the National Assembly of
the Republic of Korea Kim Jin-pyo about the current situation in
the region within the framework of her official visit to South
Korea.
"Signing a peace treaty will ensure permanent peace in the
region," she said.
Sahiba Gafarova highlighted Azerbaijan's liberation of its
territory from Armenian circa 30-years long occupation thanks to
the second Karabakh conflict in 2020, restoration work in liberated
territories, and anti-terrorist activities conducted by Azerbaijan
on September 19-20 this year. She lamented that certain countries
do not desire peace in the South Caucasus.
Kim Jin-pyo, who emphasized the necessity of depending on
international law, stated that Azerbaijan is working hard to bring
peace to the region. He expressed hope that these efforts would
bear fruit and that Azerbaijan would attain peace.
