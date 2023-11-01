Kazakhstan Exerting Extra Efforts To Promote Dev't Of Middle Corridor - Tokayev

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, November 1. Kazakhstan is
making additional efforts to develop the Trans-Caspian
International Transport Route (TITR, or Middle Corridor), said
President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev at the opening of the
Kazakh-French business forum in Astana, Trend reports.
"This is not only the shortest, but also the most viable route,
ensuring the reliability of supply chains between Europe and Asia,"
he said.
According to him, taking into account the growth in supply
volumes, Kazakhstan is actively working with partners to modernize
infrastructure in order to achieve an annual volume of 10 million
tons of cargo.
"It is now important to link these efforts with the
Trans-European Transport Network and the EU Global Gateway
initiative," Tokayev said.
The Middle Corridor is a transportation and trade route that
connects Asia and Europe, passing through several countries in the
region. It is an alternative route to the traditional Northern
Corridor and Southern Corridor.
The route starts in China and crosses Central Asian countries
such as Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan.
It then passes through the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and
Türkiye before reaching Europe.
The Middle Corridor offers a land route that connects the
eastern parts of Asia, including China, with Europe, bypassing the
longer maritime routes.
