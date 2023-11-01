Kazakhstan Exerting Extra Efforts To Promote Dev't Of Middle Corridor - Tokayev

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, November 1. Kazakhstan is making additional efforts to develop the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR, or Middle Corridor), said President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev at the opening of the Kazakh-French business forum in Astana, Trend reports.

"This is not only the shortest, but also the most viable route, ensuring the reliability of supply chains between Europe and Asia," he said.

According to him, taking into account the growth in supply volumes, Kazakhstan is actively working with partners to modernize infrastructure in order to achieve an annual volume of 10 million tons of cargo.

"It is now important to link these efforts with the Trans-European Transport Network and the EU Global Gateway initiative," Tokayev said.

The Middle Corridor is a transportation and trade route that connects Asia and Europe, passing through several countries in the region. It is an alternative route to the traditional Northern Corridor and Southern Corridor.

The route starts in China and crosses Central Asian countries such as Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan.

It then passes through the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye before reaching Europe.

The Middle Corridor offers a land route that connects the eastern parts of Asia, including China, with Europe, bypassing the longer maritime routes.

