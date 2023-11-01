U.S. Senators Slam Plan To Split Ukraine And Israel Aid Package

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) U.S. senators from both parties indicated support for funding for Ukraine, voicing doubts on Tuesday about a House Republican plan to split U.S. President Joe Biden's request for a $106 billion aid package.

That's according to The Guardian , Ukrinform reports.

House Republicans earlier introduced a separate $14.3 billion aid package for Israel contrary to the White House's $106 billion emergency funding request that envisaged aid for Ukraine.

The package combines funding for Israel and Ukraine, but also includes money to boost competition with China in the Indo-Pacific, as well as security along the US border with Mexico.

Top Senate Democrat Chuck Schumer said the Republican bill would be dead on arrival in the upper chamber, even if it passed the House.

"The bottom line is it's not a serious proposal," Schumer told reporters.

Biden threatened to veto the bill if it were to pass.

Mitch McConnell, the Republican leader in the Senate, said, "We need to treat all four of these areas, all four of them, Ukraine, Israel, Taiwan and the border."